Wheelless receives HCRW volunteer of the year award

Houston County Republican Women President Barbara Wheelless has been chosen as the 2020 recipient of the “Martha Foy Volunteer of the Year Award.”
Presenting the award this year was Linda Overton. Her message to the Club:
“I have known Barbara Wheelless since the beginning of 2016 when she joined HCRW. I have enjoyed getting to know her as well as work with her through these years. Barbara hit the ground running and agreed to be our HCRW Secretary from almost the day she joined.
“We have served together on the HCRW Board from that point forward. She did an exceptional job. I remember well the way Barbara put her own personal touch in each and every HCRW monthly newsletter during that time.
“When Lila Fillmore completed her term as President of HCRW, Barbara agreed to step up to fill the position of President in 2018 and has served faithfully ever since with great spirit and love of our country.
“Always dependable, Barbara’s always up to any challenge and excels in pulling ‘the best’ from each member in our organization. We are growing in numbers at each meeting because we are working as a great team under Barbara.
“In addition to her roles as HCRW Secretary and now HCRW President, which she is now serving a second term, Barbara serves on the Houston County Republican Executive Committee Board. She is a member of the Alabama Federation of Republican Women as well as the AFRW’s Board as the Corresponding Secretary.
“Barbara serves on the Executive Committee with ALGOP (Alabama Republican Party). Barbara is a great mentor. We have new officers come on board and she is always there to help them know their job and shows them how to get the job done effectively.
“She is always there to get the job done and keep our team going in the right direction. She is a tireless worker for the conservative cause in our great country. Anyone would always want Barbara on their team.
“I am proud to know Barbara not only as a fellow member of HCRW, but to also to call her a friend. I am honored to nominate Barbara Wheelless for the Martha Foy Volunteer Of The Year Award for 2020.”
