Wheelless receives HCRW volunteer of the year award

Houston County Republican Women President Barbara Wheelless has been chosen as the 2020 recipient of the “Martha Foy Volunteer of the Year Award.”

Presenting the award this year was Linda Overton. Her message to the Club:

“I have known Barbara Wheelless since the beginning of 2016 when she joined HCRW. I have enjoyed getting to know her as well as work with her through these years. Barbara hit the ground running and agreed to be our HCRW Secretary from almost the day she joined.

“We have served together on the HCRW Board from that point forward. She did an exceptional job. I remember well the way Barbara put her own personal touch in each and every HCRW monthly newsletter during that time.

“When Lila Fillmore completed her term as President of HCRW, Barbara agreed to step up to fill the position of President in 2018 and has served faithfully ever since with great spirit and love of our country.

“Always dependable, Barbara’s always up to any challenge and excels in pulling ‘the best’ from each member in our organization. We are growing in numbers at each meeting because we are working as a great team under Barbara.