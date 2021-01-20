Where in the Wiregrass can I get tested for COVID-19?

COVID-19 testing has become less elusive since the beginning of the pandemic and most providers are now conducting testing at their clinics.
With most primary care private providers, you must be an established patient to be tested for COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has a list of clinics that regularly test non-established patients, mostly by appointments. It is recommended to call ahead before visiting a clinic to be tested so that providers can prepare for your arrival and to ensure they have swabs for COVID-19 testing.
Below is a list of Wiregrass clinics, listed by city in alphabetical order, conducting COVID-19 tests for non-established patients:
Abbeville
• Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates / Abbeville Family Health Center
Andalusia
• Main Street Family Care
• *Covington County Health Department is not testing at this time
Clayton
• Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates, Clayton Family Health Center
• *Barbour County Health Department is not testing at this time.
Dothan
• AllSouth Urgent Care
• *Houston County Health Department is not testing at this time
• Alabama Clinics
Enterprise
• Enterprise Medical Center
• Enterprise Urgent Care
• Rural Health Medical Program / Enterprise Children's Center & Family Medicine
• *Coffee County Health Department is not testing at this time
Eufaula
• Main Street Family Care
• Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates, Eufaula Internal Medicine
Fort Rucker
• Lyster Army Health Clinic
Geneva
• Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates/ Geneva Family Health Center
Hartford
• *Geneva County Health Department is not testing at this time
Newton
• Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates/ Newton Family Health Center
Ozark
• Prime Med
Slocomb
• Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates/ Slocomb Family Health Center
Troy
• Troy Regional Medical Center
• Pike Internal Medicine
• Ivy Creek Family Care
• Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates / SARHA Doctors Center
• *Pike County Health Department is not testing at this time