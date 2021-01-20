Where in the Wiregrass can I get tested for COVID-19?

COVID-19 testing has become less elusive since the beginning of the pandemic and most providers are now conducting testing at their clinics.

With most primary care private providers, you must be an established patient to be tested for COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has a list of clinics that regularly test non-established patients, mostly by appointments. It is recommended to call ahead before visiting a clinic to be tested so that providers can prepare for your arrival and to ensure they have swabs for COVID-19 testing.

Below is a list of Wiregrass clinics, listed by city in alphabetical order, conducting COVID-19 tests for non-established patients:

Abbeville

• Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates / Abbeville Family Health Center

Andalusia

• Main Street Family Care

• *Covington County Health Department is not testing at this time

Clayton

• Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates, Clayton Family Health Center

• *Barbour County Health Department is not testing at this time.