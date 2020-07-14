As cases continue to rise in the Wiregrass area, many have shared concern that getting tested for COVID remains an elusive process even as tests have become more readily available.
The number of positive cases increased from 1,096 to 1,136 from Monday to Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The Dothan Eagle talked to ADPH Assistant Area Administrator Corey Kirkland to find information and resources to help area residents on the path to get tested.
What is the first step I need to take if I think I might have COVID-19?
If you have come into contact with someone recently who has had a confirmed positive test result, isolate yourself until you start exhibiting symptoms.
If you are experiencing mild symptoms, isolate yourself until you can get tested.
Symptoms of the coronavirus vary with many showing no symptoms at all. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after initial exposure. People with symptoms may have fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.
If you are experiencing more severe symptoms, contact a physician, or go to a walk-in clinic or a hospital emergency room. Call ahead to let them know you are coming so staff can prepare for a potentially contagious patient.
Seek emergency care immediately if you or someone in your household begins to exhibit any of these signs -- trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, severe dehydration, high fever of 103 degrees or above.
Should I get tested?
Generally speaking, you should not get tested if you are not displaying symptoms. If you test before you are showing symptoms, you may get a false negative result and false sense of security even though you may have an active infection.
However, it is not known yet known at what point during the course of illness a test becomes positive.
If you are asymptomatic, in a high-risk setting such as a long-term healthcare facility or in a high-risk category, and you know you’ve been exposed to the virus, you may be tested.
How do I get tested?
There are two tests available in the Wiregrass: a nasal swab test that detects active infection and antibody testing which tests the blood to detect a past infection that the patient has recovered from.
If you think you have an active infection, you will need to get a nasopharyngeal swab test. If you are suspicious you have had a recent coronavirus infection, you can get an antibody test, which requires a blood sample and are free.
There are many ways to get tested for the coronavirus in the Wiregrass, though where you choose to get swabbed may depend on several personal factors -- urgency, comfortability, proximity and affordability.
Currently, there is no opportunity for rapid testing in the Wiregrass, except on Fort Rucker’s military base.
Where can I get tested?
Some facilities have had a difficult time getting and retaining nasal swabs to perform testing for an active infection so it could be hit-or-miss at some clinics. Different facilities also have different policies and procedures in place for whom they test and how much they charge.
Houston County Health Department does drive-through testing clinic at its location on Cottonwood Highway in Dothan every Wednesday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Coffee County Health Department does drive-through testing clinic at its location in Enterprise on Neil Metcalf Road every Tuesday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
These are free testing opportunities for people with or without insurance. However, staff will request an insurance card to bill your insurance to recoup some of the department’s costs, but you will not have to pay co-pay nor will you receive a bill.
Alabama Department of Public Health also hosts free drive-through testing events at other sites in the Wiregrass as requested on Thursdays in the same time frame – 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. – while supplies last.
These events will be announced as they are confirmed.
On Thursday, July 16, there will be a pop-up testing event in Andalusia at the Covington County Health Department on Highway 55 while supplies last.
On Thursday, July 23, ADPH staff will test persons in a drive-through clinic at Northview Christian Church on Dome Lane in Dothan.
Kirkland said there will also be an opportunity in Geneva County on Thursday, July 30, but specific details have not been confirmed yet.
For churches or other organizations that would like to host a drive-through testing event at their campus, call Kirkland’s office at (334)-792-9070
Physicians say insurance companies seem to be covering the costs of COVID tests for those they insure. Those without insurance may get different answers depending on the testing location. Some clinics are receiving funding through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which provides free testing for those without insurance.
Below is a list of clinics conducting COVID and antibody tests, whether they are testing new patients, and associated fees for uninsured:
>> Diana Mancuso M.D., Dothan; swab test; established patients only
>>Taylor D. Caffey, M.D.; Ozark, swab test; established patients
>>American Family Care, Dothan; swab and antibody test; new patients welcome; costs unclear – information provided to the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce lists $175 for office visit and $100 for test
>>Dale Medical Group, swab test; established patients
>>Family Practice Center, Abbeville; swab test; established patients
>>Dothan Pediatrics, Dothan; swab test; established patients
>>Southeastern Pediatrics, Dothan; swab test; established patients
>>Allsouth Urgent Care, Dothan; welcomes new patients; cost unclear – information provided to the DACC lists $119 for visit and discount for uninsured patients
>>West Main Medical Center, Dothan; antibody test, established patients
>>Alabama Clinics, Dothan; antibody and swab tests, welcome new patients, $250 for uninsured for swab test
>>Abbeville Family Health Center, Abbeville; nasal swab; established patients
>>Prime Med, Ozark; antibody test; welcomes new patients
>>Vivian Simmons, M.D., Hartford; nasal and antibody tests; established patients only
The above list will be updated as new information becomes available.
LifeSouth Community Blood Center will also test blood donors for antibodies present and give them their results for free.
Talk to your primary care provider first to see if you can get tested there. Before you head to any clinic, it is best to call ahead to make sure they have enough swabs for testing on hand.
When will I get my results?
Because of the volume of tests being processed at state and private laboratories, most clinics advertise a waiting period of three to four days to get results back for the COVID-19 nasal swab test.
Someone will call you at the number provided to tell you your results and ask questions about places you have visited or people you have come into contact with recently.
The wait time to receive your results from an antibody test varies, but can take up to a week.
What if I do get a positive result?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended quarantining for at least 14 days after the date you believe you were exposed. Generally, workplaces will not let you return to work until you are symptom-free, including not having a fever without fever-reducing medication, for three days.
Some employers will require you to get a confirmed negative result before returning to work. Talk to your employer about workplace policy.
