While risk low, COVID-19 still present in Wiregrass area

The numbers and risk are low compared to just a few months ago, but state health officials are warning Alabama residents that COVID-19 is still here.

The eight Wiregrass counties in Southeast Alabama are all listed as having low community levels by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Georgia’s neighboring counties also have low community levels as do all the Florida Panhandle counties that become so popular for beach-goers this time of year.

When it comes to local hospitalizations, Flowers Hospital in Dothan had two patients with COVID-19 as of Monday and Southeast Health had 5. Statewide, there were 55 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

More than half of Alabama residents are fully vaccinated, and state health officials reminded residents just last week that it is unknown if new variants will hit the state and how harmful those variants will be.

“As soon as symptoms occur, people should take a COVID-19 test or see a healthcare provider to discuss their eligibility for therapeutic treatments,” an Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) news release stated. “Some treatments for COVID-19, including oral antivirals, should be taken within five days of the beginning of symptoms for the pills to be effective.”

The CDC’s recommendations for counties with low community levels are for residents to stay up to date on vaccinations and to get tested if they exhibit symptoms. Masks are recommended if community levels reach medium and high levels.

Under Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, the state’s 7-day moving positivity rate was at 3.2% on Monday. Locally, Geneva County had a 3.6% positivity rate in testing for COVID, and Coffee County had a 3.5% positivity rate. All other local counties had positivity rates below 3% – in fact, Barbour and Dale counties were below 1% and Henry County actually had zero positive test results in testing reported to the state.

Two boosters are now available for adults age 50 and up or those who are considered to have a compromised immune system. Nearly 2.4 million Alabama are fully vaccinated, and more than 801,000 booster shots and additional doses have been administered in the state.

“Getting vaccinated is critically important, but vaccine protection decreases over time,” the ADPH release said. “Even in times of low community transmission, there are risks for older and immune-compromised persons to become severely ill with COVID-19 because their immune systems are less robust than others’.”

Since the pandemic began in 2020, there have been nearly 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, and 19,545 people have died in the state as of Monday. So far this year there have been 2,805 deaths due to COVID-19.

Wiregrass counties have had 85,749 cases since 2020 and 1,669 deaths have been reported in that time.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

