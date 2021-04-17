While twin brother plays soccer, Providence seventh-grader prefers announcing 'goooooooals'

You can see the anticipation as Oliver Parsons leans into the microphone.
“And that’s gonna be a goooooooal,” Oliver announces, stretching things out for effect.
Not many schools have soccer commentators, let alone a 13-year-old seventh-grader. But Oliver started doing commentary this season for soccer fans attending games at Providence Christian School in Dothan.
“I love just like the whole excitement for it; it’s really cool,” Oliver said of the sport.
Oliver started doing commentary for the junior varsity teams, announcing plays in the press booth while his twin brother, Henry, played on the field with the JV boys. Oliver now does commentary for both junior varsity and varsity home games. And while the regular soccer season is winding down, Oliver hopes to keep providing commentary as long as he’s at Providence.
“I’ve always loved speaking out,” Oliver said. “I do theater; I really like to talk a lot, and so I thought this would be really good for me to do. After the first game, I had a few jitters, but moved on, now I love it. I want to do this every year. It’s so much fun.”
The hardest part is when he first starts speaking, he said. He’s always a little nervous. Then, there is keeping track of player names and substitutions during a game. The JV teams are easy because he’s friends with most of the players. The varsity teams can be a little more challenging sometimes.
Oliver has the most fun when his brother is on the field.
“The view here is amazing and just to look at him run up and down the field, it’s so cool,” Oliver said.
For Henry, hearing his brother do commentary is just as cool.
“The speakers are very loud, so I do hear him,” Henry said. “I enjoy it, really, hearing my brother because I think it brings a lot of life; it makes the field feel alive and makes the stands feel alive.”
Soccer coach Paul Fripp, who is also the school’s culinary director, intends to keep Oliver talking during games.
Oliver initially wanted to be the manager for the JV boys’ team. But when Fripp had some senior boys do game announcing, Oliver asked if he could give announcing a try. Fripp knew Oliver had some theater experience and knew his personality. They set up some guidelines (mostly about not being overly biased toward Providence or talking too much or not enough.) Oliver did the rest. He’s had a lot of fun, putting on his best British accent at times and growing accustomed to the looks from the surprised fans of visiting teams.
“I wanted someone who was enthusiastic already, one that knew soccer and one that was invested, not just in our program but in the school and the school values as well,” Fripp said.
Fripp said having an enthusiastic announcer adds to the overall atmosphere of the games for fans.
“For me, honestly, it fills in a blank,” Fripp said. “A lot of people come and they’ll sit and they’ll chit chat and then they’ll miss something. And so when the commentator gets excited or agitated, it draws your attention straightaway; you focus on the game. It brings the whole stadium in, focused on the game, and he does an awesome job at it.”
Oliver played a little soccer in a recreation league, but prefers to be in the press booth calling the games. He hopes to one day be a professional sports commentator.
“It’s just so much energy and so much fun to do,” Oliver said. “If I do become a commentator, I’d get to travel everywhere and what-not. That’d be a lot of fun.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.