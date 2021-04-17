While twin brother plays soccer, Providence seventh-grader prefers announcing 'goooooooals'

Oliver has the most fun when his brother is on the field.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The view here is amazing and just to look at him run up and down the field, it’s so cool,” Oliver said.

For Henry, hearing his brother do commentary is just as cool.

“The speakers are very loud, so I do hear him,” Henry said. “I enjoy it, really, hearing my brother because I think it brings a lot of life; it makes the field feel alive and makes the stands feel alive.”

Soccer coach Paul Fripp, who is also the school’s culinary director, intends to keep Oliver talking during games.

Oliver initially wanted to be the manager for the JV boys’ team. But when Fripp had some senior boys do game announcing, Oliver asked if he could give announcing a try. Fripp knew Oliver had some theater experience and knew his personality. They set up some guidelines (mostly about not being overly biased toward Providence or talking too much or not enough.) Oliver did the rest. He’s had a lot of fun, putting on his best British accent at times and growing accustomed to the looks from the surprised fans of visiting teams.