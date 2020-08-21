 Skip to main content
Whitman Music heavily damaged during Friday morning fire
Whitman’s Music fire

Investigators with the Dothan Fire Department talk outside of Whitman’s Music after a fire that damaged the building early Friday morning.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Multiple Dothan Fire Departments unites responded Friday at to a structure fire at Whitman’s Computer & Music located at 2257 Montgomery Highway.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were visible.

Dothan Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Etheredge confirmed Friday morning the building was significantly damaged with more than 50% affected, along with heavy smoke damage to the contents.

The fire is being investigated by the Dothan Fire Department. Additional information should be available Monday.

Whitman Computers & Music Inc. has been providing Dothan and the surrounding area with quality musical service since 1977.

