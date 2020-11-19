Wicksburg High School the Hometown Lenders 2020 Band & Cheer of the Year winner

The Hometown Lenders 2020 Band & Cheer of the Year winner is Wicksburg High School.

Hometown Lenders has been doing the event for seven years to highlight bands and cheerleaders that work hard to keep the spirit and enthusiasm going before, during, and after the game.

Because the band and cheerleaders have been unable to hold fundraisers, the winners this year were awarded a $1,500 check to each program. They were also given a beautiful trophy, highlighted on the Dothan Mortgage Man Facebook page, and included in the 2021 Band & Cheer of the Week promo.

The program begins again in 2021 with high school football.

Wicksburg cheerleaders include, front row (L to R), Emily Campbell, Aeryn Garst, Bailee Deal, Lydia Paulson (Co-Captain), Abby Varner (Captain), Sarah Trawick, Abby Mac Gay, Lilah Grace Pritchett, and Dallas Adams. Tim and Johnnie Watson are pictured at far right. Back row (L to R) are Tana Drew Mathis, Madison Mays, Addie King, Samantha Asbill, Jo'Hanna Pitts, Andrea Boykin, and Ellen Martin. Not pictured is Emily Cravey.

The Wicksburg Band is shown with Lori Hart, Band Director (pictured bottom row, far left), and Tim and Johnnie Watson, Hometown Lenders (pictured bottom row, far right).

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.