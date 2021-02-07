Wicksburg High School welcomes new principal

Wicksburg High School’s principal position was left open after Cheryl Smith left to take on the role of secondary curriculum supervisor for Houston County Schools. Joshua Robertson, former assistant principal at Enterprise High School, was selected to fill the position.
Robertson is a graduate of Carroll High School and attended college at Huntingdon College in Montgomery. According to Robertson, he has been welcomed with open arms since his start at Wicksburg two weeks ago.
“I knew it would take a special place to get me to leave Enterprise, and Wicksburg was on that list,” Robertson said. “It’s been a breath of fresh air. I remember my first day on campus I went into the lunchroom and I felt like a rock star. They all wanted a fist bump or a high-five, and I’ve never had that experience with students before.”
Robertson also noted the generosity of the staff that gifted him and his family with all the Wicksburg gear they could need. Robertson spoke highly of his assistant principals, Mary Hudson and Lee Hyde, as well as the guidance counselors Roger Sanders and Tori Strickland.
Robertson said Wicksburg is still working on a hybrid system, with mostly face-to-face instruction, and providing virtual instruction when needed to students who are quarantined. Robertson has given out the vaccine interest survey to his teachers and is encouraging anyone who meets the current criteria to get an appointment set up to receive the vaccine.
“We’re not pushing it on anybody, but we hope to provide the opportunity and do what we can to make sure anyone who wants the vaccine can get it,” Robertson said.
Robertson said he is striving to get a sense of normalcy back for his students. His biggest obstacle so far has been adjusting to guidelines and procedures of the new school, but he says he is adapting quickly to make sure he provides the safest environment for the students.
Robertson said his number one priority for the rest of this year is to build quality relationships with students, staff and parents.
“I want my students to have a safe environment,” Robertson said. “I believe that through education you can provide students with a chance to transform their lives, so I want to provide them with whatever I can to help them do that.”
After building strong relationships Robertson plans to raise the bar at Wicksburg High School.
“Satisfaction is the enemy of greatness,” Robertson said. “If we are satisfied where we are then there is no room for growth.”
