Wicksburg High School welcomes new principal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re not pushing it on anybody, but we hope to provide the opportunity and do what we can to make sure anyone who wants the vaccine can get it,” Robertson said.

Robertson said he is striving to get a sense of normalcy back for his students. His biggest obstacle so far has been adjusting to guidelines and procedures of the new school, but he says he is adapting quickly to make sure he provides the safest environment for the students.

Robertson said his number one priority for the rest of this year is to build quality relationships with students, staff and parents.

“I want my students to have a safe environment,” Robertson said. “I believe that through education you can provide students with a chance to transform their lives, so I want to provide them with whatever I can to help them do that.”

After building strong relationships Robertson plans to raise the bar at Wicksburg High School.

“Satisfaction is the enemy of greatness,” Robertson said. “If we are satisfied where we are then there is no room for growth.”

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.