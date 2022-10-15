Wicksburg home to five sets of triplets

WICKSBURG — It’s rare to find a set of triplets in a small community. Even rarer is a small community with five sets of triplets.

But in this unincorporated hamlet in Houston County, there are five different families with triplets, ages 4 to 16. So many being in one community came as a surprise to even the parents.

“I realized it at open house this year,” Lisa Wallace said.

Lisa and Trevor Wallace’s 12-year-old daughters Corrine, Cara and Chloe are seventh-graders at Wicksburg High School, where 16-year-old triplets William, McKenna and Madelyn Carey also go to school.

Jessie Jarmon’s triplets Coleman, Levi and Reese – all 8 years old – go to school in Wicksburg. Five-year-olds Creek, Rowdy and Posey Baker – the children of Kecia and Jamie Baker – don’t attend the school yet, but live in the community. And Lynsey and Heath West’s 4-year-olds Parker, Paige and Preston will eventually join their older sister at the school.

“It used to be just us,” Corrine said.

The Wallace triplets are the only single-gender group, and Chloe and Corrine are considered identical.

At one point, three sets of triplets all lived within two miles of each other on the same road in Wicksburg. And when Lisa Wallace was young, her babysitter was the mother of the Carey triplets.

“I’ve known her forever; she grew up on that road and I grew up out there, too,” Lisa Wallace said.

It is an odd coincidence to say the least. Even more unusual is that Lisa Wallace – a nurse anesthetist – was in the delivery room when Lynsey West gave birth to Parker, Paige and Preston.

Of the 3.6 million births in 2020, triplets accounted for 2,738 of those births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twins made up 112,437 births. Singleton births numbered 3.5 million in 2020.

It’s not something in the water in Wicksburg. While the families all have some connection to the Wiregrass, a few of the families lived outside of the area when they gave birth. The families are a mix of spontaneous natural conception and conception achieved with help from fertility specialists. They all chose Wicksburg to call home for different reasons. For some of the parents, they grew up in the community. Others, like the Bakers, chose Wicksburg because it was closer to Fort Rucker where Jamie Baker is employed.

It is nice, the parents said, to know there are others in the community who can relate so well to what life is like with triplets. There are no hand-me-down clothes. Should you even dress them alike? How do you handle extracurricular activities when they all have different interests? What do you do when they start driving, and how do you even start to plan for college?

Jarmon said the families with older children can certainly help prepare and advise those with younger sets of triplets. Wallace agreed.

“We can serve as each other’s mentors to a degree,” Wallace said. “… There are some nuances to having triplets.”