Wicksburg skeet team looking for donations from HCC as nationals approach

The Wicksburg High School skeet team is looking for donations to help fund the team’s trip to nationals in Nebraska in June, according to the skeet team coach and Wicksburg teacher Joanna Woodham.

The Houston County Commission heard a presentation by Woodham at Monday’s meeting to discuss donation options to help the skeet team reach its $12,000 trip total.

“Normally, with most things you would have more time to plan and prepare, but we only have about six weeks,” Woodham said. “Currently, we only have about $4,000 raised. We are scrambling a little bit to get it together.”

The commission did not take any action on the request.

The Wicksburg team recently won at the state 4H competition, and the four students who are eligible for nationals ranked in the top six in the state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People interested in donating can contact Woodham at woodham.joanna@hcboe.us.

In other commission business, a new part-time position at the administrative building which started during the pandemic to limit traffic in and out of the building was approved.

All other agenda items were approved, including: