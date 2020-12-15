 Skip to main content
Wicksburg upperclassmen to go virtual starting Wednesday
COVID-19
Rose, Regina

Wicksburg High School upperclassmen will be going virtual starting Wednesday due to a large number of teachers absent, making it the fourth Houston County School in the past two weeks to temporarily shutter due to COVID-19-related quarantines.

Students in grades 9-12 will begin virtual learning starting Wednesday through Dec. 22, the last day of school before winter break, according to the superintendent’s office.

Students will return to school on Jan. 4, 2021.

