Wilcoxon joins Dothan’s chamber as VP of administration and investor relations

Lori Wilcoxon recently joined the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce leadership and management team as vice president of administration and investor relations

Wilcoxon brings 32 years of management, budgeting, strategic communications, team building and leadership experience to the chamber’s operations.

“We are thrilled that Lori has agreed to be a part of our growing and thriving chamber. She has many key skill sets that will enhance the chamber’s day-to-day operations, event execution, strategic planning, investor relations and continued growth,” said Dean Mitchell, DACC executive director.

“Lori is a proven leader and has been successful at every point in her career. Her positive attitude and team spirit will help the Chamber continue to be the best and biggest business organization in the Wiregrass area. Serving our membership will continue to drive our every decision, and I know Lori will help us be better every single day.”

Wilcoxon’s experience includes general manager of the Wiregrass Commons Mall and 2020 Census coordinator for Houston, Henry and Geneva counties. She has been involved in local community activities to include City of Dothan planning and development, board of directors of Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, City of Dothan Board of Zoning and board of directors of Houston County Economic Development Authority and Visit Dothan.