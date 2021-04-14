Will Alabamians get to vote on gambling? Wiregrass legislators are hopeful, but wary

When will Alabamians get to vote on gambling? – Soon, local legislators hope. But, its future is still murky.
The Alabama Senate’s passage of the comprehensive gaming package comprising a statewide lottery and nine gaming sites, including The Crossing at Big Creek in Houston County, has finally given the amendment the momentum it needs to get on a ballot.
State Sen. Donnie Chesteen of Geneva supported the bill, but now it's in the hands of members of the House of Representatives. With only eight days left in the 2021 legislative session, Chesteen believes the House has enough time to deliberate and advance the bill, but Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark isn’t so sure.
Clouse, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said the legislature is still focusing on passing the General Fund and education budgets. Passing a controversial gambling bill along with the state’s budgets, absent a special legislative session, is a “tall order” to fill in a short timeframe, Clouse said.
“I don’t know the prospects for it,” he said Wednesday. “I’m not saying it can’t be done, but it will be difficult.”
Clouse said he hasn’t had a chance to look at the particulars of the new bill advancing to the House, but is generally in favor of it.
“I would say it has my support with Houston County in there… I still haven’t read all the details but that certainly helps the feelings of the southeast legislators,” Clouse said. “I think generally, members of the House are more in favor of just the lottery part. It’s going to take a little study on this with more of the components.”
There was a lot of work that went into getting the enabling legislation, which establishes the Alabama Gaming Commission to oversee casinos and regulates the Alabama Education Lottery Corporation, correct in the Senate, Chesteen said.
The new bill would require entities to submit a bid on a site to operate casino games, though the current owners of the named sites in the amendment would get the last opportunity to top the winning bid.
“It’s always in the hands of the current facility if they do not choose to win the bid,” Chesteen said. “However, whoever wins the bid still has to negotiate the property rights with the current owner.”
The bill also slightly changes funding percentages for the gaming and lottery tax revenues with ample percentages going to broadband connectivity projects, and other money being used to help the Alabama Department of Transportation with road and bridges, while much of the lottery money will be used for education.
Chesteen said he believes the House has enough time to pass the legislation and send it to Gov. Kay Ivey for approval so an amendment can be placed on an upcoming ballot.
“I’m hopeful with the passage of this legislation, we will give the people the right to make this decision for the state of Alabama,” Chesteen said.
Operators of Houston County’s Center Stage Bingo, located south of Dothan on U.S. Highway 231 South, hope the bill passes so its operations can expand at the site, bringing in more revenue locally and providing additional jobs.
Earlier this week, the facility announced it would be reopening its Celebrity Theater Amphitheater to the public for the first time in 10 years when its operation was scaled back after state intervention over its electric bingo machines, deemed illegal at the time.
President Melody Lee previously told the Eagle that operations are ready to grow as soon as casino games become legal at the site.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.