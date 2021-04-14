Will Alabamians get to vote on gambling? Wiregrass legislators are hopeful, but wary

When will Alabamians get to vote on gambling? – Soon, local legislators hope. But, its future is still murky.

The Alabama Senate’s passage of the comprehensive gaming package comprising a statewide lottery and nine gaming sites, including The Crossing at Big Creek in Houston County, has finally given the amendment the momentum it needs to get on a ballot.

State Sen. Donnie Chesteen of Geneva supported the bill, but now it's in the hands of members of the House of Representatives. With only eight days left in the 2021 legislative session, Chesteen believes the House has enough time to deliberate and advance the bill, but Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark isn’t so sure.

Clouse, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said the legislature is still focusing on passing the General Fund and education budgets. Passing a controversial gambling bill along with the state’s budgets, absent a special legislative session, is a “tall order” to fill in a short timeframe, Clouse said.

“I don’t know the prospects for it,” he said Wednesday. “I’m not saying it can’t be done, but it will be difficult.”

Clouse said he hasn’t had a chance to look at the particulars of the new bill advancing to the House, but is generally in favor of it.