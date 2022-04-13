Will Meadows awarded Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation scholarship

MONTGOMERY — Will Meadows was awarded the Two-Year Attending Four-Year Scholarship at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship Banquet held Friday, April 1, in Wetumpka. Will is the son of Richards and Kathy Meadows of Columbia.

Meadows will soon earn his associate’s degree from Fort Scott Community College in Kansas and plans to attend Auburn University to major in Agribusiness. He was one of 60 scholarship recipients awarded over $80,000 in scholarship by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation (ACF).

The ACF serves to engage in educational and scientific activities to improve the beef cattle industry in Alabama and educate youth on the importance of beef cattle in Alabama. It provides the opportunity to make tax deductible donations for the educational work of the foundation and is largely funded by the sale of the “Cowboy Tag” vanity license plate.

Throughout the year, the ACF supports numerous organizations and events which help to educate and train future generations of the livestock industry. The ACF has awarded scholarship money each year to Alabama youth with over a quarter of a million dollars being awarded to date.