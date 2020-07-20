Winn Dixie doesn’t require shoppers to wear masks, sparking controversy on social media

Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southern Grocers, will not require customers to wear face coverings in order to avoid “undue friction between (customers) and associates,” according to Joe Caldwell, director of the company’s corporate communications and government affairs.

“Currently, we are adhering to all local safety mandates within each of our stores and strongly encouraging those who are medically able to wear a face-covering to do so,” Caldwell said.

According to reports, the company requires employees to wear facial coverings. The state’s present mask ordinance includes shopping trips in Alabama stores, including the two Winn-Dixie locations in Dothan.

The policy on the issue has caused a controversy online. Patrons are tweeting for and against it in response to the announcement from several news outlets.

The company may reevaluate the policy, Caldwell said. “We are always listening to our communities, and as the number of COVID cases rise, we are actively evaluating our policies so that every reasonable precaution is made to protect the health and safety of our people and our customers.”

