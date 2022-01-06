WIRED returns for 2022

After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, WIRED Ministries will bring back its annual event that connects local youth to those in need in Dothan.
WIRED 2022 will be held the week of June 19-24. During that week, local churches from the tri-state area will bring in youth groups for the mission camp.
Mark Anderson, the executive director of WIRED Ministries, said the event has helped break down walls between different Christian denominations.
“It’s really become more of a community event,” Anderson said. “The community has embraced WIRED in a way that I don’t think we could have ever imagined.”
Registration for WIRED 2022 begins Monday and will continue until March 1. More information as well as online registration is available at www.wiredministries.com. To participate, students must have completed the seventh grade. Participants spend the night away from home during the week.
WIRED began in 2008 as a coordinated missions week. The intent was to bring local church youth groups to Dothan to worship together and help nonprofits. In the past, students conducted neighborhood Bible study camps, visited with nursing home residents, and volunteered with sports camps for children. Students have even helped with painting a home or landscaping or building a wheelchair ramp.
At night, WIRED hosts a corporate worship that is open to the public.
In 2019, there were around 1,400 youth who participated. In all, there were about 85 different ministry teams that worked in the community for the week, Anderson said. Also that year, WIRED raised $180,000 for 10 local nonprofits, Anderson said.
Typically, the event attracts youth from 40 to 50 churches from Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
Anderson said WIRED has seen some of its earliest students return as youth ministers or leaders in their churches. Participants have even chosen to enter the ministry based on the opportunity WIRED gave them to help others, Anderson said.
“I think many of our participants have found that there are more needs in the Dothan area than what they thought,” he said. “Just being exposed to the different nonprofits and ministry opportunities that are going on every day in the Dothan area has really helped bring awareness to individuals about the various massive needs that are in the Dothan area.”
The youth involvement has led to more overall church involvement in helping meet local needs, he said. In some cases, churches simply didn’t know certain needs existed or didn’t know how to connect with nonprofits that help serve those in need.
“I think for us as Christians, it would be very easy in a community like Dothan and the Wiregrass area to say we have a great community and everything is like rosy and there’s not that many needs,” Anderson said. “When the reality is there are a lot of needs in the Dothan area and in the Wiregrass area, and in many ways we’re just not exposing ourselves to them.”
