WIRED returns for 2022

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At night, WIRED hosts a corporate worship that is open to the public.

In 2019, there were around 1,400 youth who participated. In all, there were about 85 different ministry teams that worked in the community for the week, Anderson said. Also that year, WIRED raised $180,000 for 10 local nonprofits, Anderson said.

Typically, the event attracts youth from 40 to 50 churches from Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Anderson said WIRED has seen some of its earliest students return as youth ministers or leaders in their churches. Participants have even chosen to enter the ministry based on the opportunity WIRED gave them to help others, Anderson said.

“I think many of our participants have found that there are more needs in the Dothan area than what they thought,” he said. “Just being exposed to the different nonprofits and ministry opportunities that are going on every day in the Dothan area has really helped bring awareness to individuals about the various massive needs that are in the Dothan area.”