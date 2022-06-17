WIRED returns for the first time in two years

After two years in pandemic limbo, WIRED, a week-long Bible study and worship event held by Wired Ministries, will resume June 19.

“Because of Covid-19, we had to make the difficult decision to let go of our full time staff so that has been a sort of issue when trying to put WIRED together for this year is the limited staffing,” executive director Mark Anderson said. “The inflation going on right now has also affected our operations for things such as food, and supplies that have just been going up considerably, and it’s really hard to get some things.”

WIRED Ministries will be running with a lot less staff than in the past, resulting in the omission of kids' sports camps this year.

“Usually we have two types of kids camps during the week-long program for WIRED which is sports camp and Kids Club,” said Anderson.

WIRED will continue to have other events during the week-long program such as Kids Club, Extreme Camp, Social Ministry, Evangelism, Multi-Cultural Ministry, and nightly worship services.

This year's WIRED event has 23 churches participating, with over 525 attendees at the Dothan Civic Center.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to come back and serve the community after being away for two years or so,” said Anderson. “We would love to pack out the civic center for the nightly worships services that anyone may attend.”

WIRED starts Sunday June 19, and is being held at the Dothan Civic Center. Any questions may be directed to Mark Anderson by phone at 334-790-0670 as well as going to the Wired Ministries website.