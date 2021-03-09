Wiregrass 2-1-1 begins 10th annual Green Egg giveaway

One lucky person will be winning a new grill just in time for summer, while also helping out a local organization.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 has begun its 10th annual Green Egg grill giveaway which is one of the organization's most well-known fundraisers for the community.

This year tickets are priced at $10 each or three for $25, and all proceeds go directly to 2-1-1 to serve the Wiregrass area. The winner will receive a large Green Egg grill, the Egg Nest stand, a bag of charcoal and a large ham.

New this year is the ability to buy tickets online through www.givebutter.com/greenegg where you can choose from multiple different payment options and venues, like Venmo or PayPal.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 Executive Director David Duke said this fundraiser is a staple for 2-1-1 and is necessary to sustain and grow its programs. He said he hopes the giveaway will bring in around $4,000.

“This fundraiser directly impacts the local community,” Duke said. “Not to mention this grill package is worth about $1,200, so for a $10 ticket it’s a great deal.”

Duke said he and other 2-1-1 employees and board members will be set up at The Thirsty Pig on April 15 at 6 p.m. for the drawing. He said anyone who enters the drawing will not have to attend the event to win, but are welcome to come hang out and learn more about what 2-1-1 does for the community.

