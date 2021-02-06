Wiregrass 2-1-1 begins 14th year of leading others to help

Since its start, Wiregrass 2-1-1 has answered 188,867 calls and made 335,505 referrals.

In the nonprofit center’s first full year, it took about 6,000 calls. Since then, the call center has taken as many as 20,000 calls in a single year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

David Duke, executive director of Wiregrass 2-1-1, said a lot has changed in how the center operates.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael knocked the call center’s phone lines out and other call centers around Alabama stepped in to answer calls. The natural disaster led to changes – laptops took the place of desktop computers and phone calls are now answered through the internet rather than a phone line. But, the hurricane also led to Wiregrass 2-1-1 reaching more people through Facebook. You can even text 2-1-1.

“Over the years we’ve grown to not just be a place that provides resources for those who may be struggling to get by,” Duke said. “We’re here for people struggling to get by and not knowing where to go or what to do, but we’re also here in times of disasters … where everybody could be affected.”

Wiregrass 2-1-1 also guides people to volunteer opportunities and how they can give back to their community.