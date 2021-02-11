Wiregrass 2-1-1 celebrates 2-1-1 Day, donation from Marine Corps League

United Way Worldwide recognizes Feb. 11 as National 2-1-1 Day to acknowledge the 2-1-1 hotlines throughout the nation and the services they provide.

The local branch, Wiregrass 2-1-1, celebrated today with the Wiregrass Marine Corps League to talk about the importance of what they do.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wiregrass 2-1-1 covers seven counties across the area and is available 24/7. David Duke, executive director of Wiregrass 2-1-1, credited Wiregrass United Way for paving the way for 2-1-1 to make it to the Wiregrass.

A representative from the Wiregrass Marine Corps League presented Duke and other 2-1-1 workers with a check for $211.21. Each year the cents goes up by a penny to match the year of donation.

“A lot has happened since we were here last year,” said Jamie Jack, a representative for Wiregrass Marine Corps League. “There’s a lot more people right now that need assistance that you guys have been able to provide.”

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.