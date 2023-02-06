Wiregrass 2-1-1 will be celebrating National 2-1-1 day in a big way on Friday by cutting the ribbon on its new location and hosting an event with the goal of raising $10,000 to ensure that the location will be around for years to come.

United Way Worldwide declared Feb. 11 as National 2-1-1 day to help raise awareness of 2-1-1 call centers and the crucial role that they play in helping residents connect with health and social services.

2-1-1 is a 24/7 free and confidential information service that connects individual's to a community resource specialist who can help find lifesaving resources that are available in your area.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 has been helping residents in Southeast Alabama connect with these services for 15 years. An estimated 392,000 referrals have been provided to organizations who help people living in the local community.

Friday's event will kickoff at 10:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility on 2358 Columbia Highway. In order to help the organization reach its $10,000 goal, Tim and Linda Duke are matching dollar for dollar on each donation.

You can donate by texting "211Day" to 53-555 or go to www.Wiregrass211.com