Wiregrass 2-1-1 gets a little family help for annual fundraiser

Tim Duke is somewhat biased when it comes to giving to Wiregrass 2-1-1.

He grew up in the Wiregrass. His younger brother, David Duke, serves as the nonprofit’s director and their mother always encouraged them to help others.

“She had a strong passion for other people and doing things for other people,” Tim Duke said of his mother. “She encouraged us and lived an example of wanting to make a difference in the world, make a difference in the lives of people.”

Tim and his wife, Linda, are matching all donations to Wiregrass 2-1-1 up to $5,000 through midnight on Friday. Give $100, they’ll match it. Give $10, they’ll match that, too.

Family connections aside, Tim Duke said he likes the work Wiregrass 2-1-1 does for the community.

“The way that they listen to people’s calls and then they seek to find the resources available to help people, whether it be financial, domestic, medical – whatever the needs are,” he said. “… My question is, why not do this?”

The Dukes, who live in Palm Harbor, Florida, have done similar matches in the past in support of Wiregrass 2-1-1. Tim Duke said he hopes their match will encourage others to give.

