Wiregrass 2-1-1 gets a little family help for annual fundraiser

Tim Duke is somewhat biased when it comes to giving to Wiregrass 2-1-1.
He grew up in the Wiregrass. His younger brother, David Duke, serves as the nonprofit’s director and their mother always encouraged them to help others.
“She had a strong passion for other people and doing things for other people,” Tim Duke said of his mother. “She encouraged us and lived an example of wanting to make a difference in the world, make a difference in the lives of people.”
Tim and his wife, Linda, are matching all donations to Wiregrass 2-1-1 up to $5,000 through midnight on Friday. Give $100, they’ll match it. Give $10, they’ll match that, too.
Family connections aside, Tim Duke said he likes the work Wiregrass 2-1-1 does for the community.
“The way that they listen to people’s calls and then they seek to find the resources available to help people, whether it be financial, domestic, medical – whatever the needs are,” he said. “… My question is, why not do this?”
The Dukes, who live in Palm Harbor, Florida, have done similar matches in the past in support of Wiregrass 2-1-1. Tim Duke said he hopes their match will encourage others to give.
Friday is National 2-1-1 Day, a day recognized each year on the 11th day of the second month.
As of Tuesday, the local fundraising campaign had raised $3,600 with a goal of $10,000 – $5,000 in individual donations and $5,000 from the match.
Donations can be made by texting “211Day” to 53-555 and visiting www.Wiregrass211.com or www.givebutter.com/211day. All money donated stays with the local 2-1-1.
Wiregrass 2-1-1 was created 14 years ago with support from the Wiregrass United Way and serves seven counties in Southeast Alabama. The local call center has answered 204,000 calls and made nearly 363,000 referrals.
Similar call centers operate around the state and country, connecting thousands of people across the U.S. to support and resources they need whether its financial help to pay a utility bill, help following a natural disaster or access to mental health counseling.
“It’s really that first step that people should take whenever they need help,” David Duke said.
Callers can access local services by dialing or texting 2-1-1 from their phone or by visiting the nonprofit’s website, www.wiregrass211.com. The 2-1-1 services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
David Duke said people don’t always know where to turn for help.
“2-1-1 is a program that brings people and services together,” David Duke said. “They may be struggling financially; they might need assistance to put food on the table; they might need help with health care… When people reach out to 2-1-1, we work with over 900 agencies and programs that we can match them up to, and we can help them problem solve as we’re talking to them on the phone and make those connections for them.”
