Wiregrass 2-1-1 halfway to $4K fundraising goal

Wiregrass 2-1-1’s popular Green Egg Giveaway is still going strong as it approaches giveaway day. So far, $2,175 worth of tickets have been sold, inching closer to the $4,000 goal.

This year’s prize includes a larger Green Egg grill, the Egg nest stand, a bag of charcoal and a large ham.

Participants have the option to buy tickets right up until 6 p.m. on the night of April 15, where David Duke, executive director at Wiregrass 2-1-1 and other 2-1-1 employees will be set up at The Thirsty Pig.

You can purchase your tickets through www.givebutter.com/greenegg where you can choose from multiple different payment options and venues, like Venmo or PayPal.

“This fundraiser directly impacts the local community,” Duke said. “Not to mention this grill package is worth about $1,200, so for a $10 ticket it’s a great deal.”

Anyone who enters the drawing does not have to attend the event to win, but are welcome to come hang out and learn more about what 2-1-1 does for the community.

