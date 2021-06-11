Wiregrass 2-1-1 keeps virtual aspect to Sip, Celebrate & Give fundraiser

Wiregrass 2-1-1 serves the entire population of the Wiregrass as the region's primary connection to more than 900 community, health and disaster services. Now in its 13th year, Wiregrass 2-1-1 guides people to the proper agency or organization for everything from food needs and housing to programs for veterans and utilities. Users of the free service simply dial 2-1-1 to connect with a trained call center volunteer trained 24/7. Or, they can text 2-1-1. There’s also a resource guide available at www.Wiregrass211.com.

Because Wiregrass 2-1-1’s call center now operates over the internet, volunteers were able to take calls from home during the pandemic and the center never shut down.

During the pandemic, Duke said more people have called needing food assistance. Normally, housing is the reason most people call.

While funding comes from the Wiregrass United Way, the independent nonprofit relies on fundraising to make up the rest of its budget. Last year, fundraising was difficult for nonprofits as events were canceled due to the pandemic. COVID did reveal some benefits to virtual events – a wider audience with people outside of the area able to participate.