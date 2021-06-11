Wiregrass 2-1-1 keeps virtual aspect to Sip, Celebrate & Give fundraiser

Wiregrass 2-1-1 will host its signature fundraiser both in person and online this year.
Sip, Celebrate & Give was held entirely online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Much to organizers’ surprise, the virtual event raised nearly $12,000. That inspired them to keep a free virtual experience with this year’s fundraiser.
Those who can’t attend in person will be able to participate through a live stream.
“It’s getting more back to normal,” said David Duke, executive director of Wiregrass 2-1-1. “That’s what this year is. It’s a little bit of a twist. Last year, we didn’t cancel the event. We had it last year, but it was entirely virtual, and it was extremely successful – more successful than we thought it might be.”
Sip, Celebrate & Give will be held June 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at KBC on Foster’s event venue the Wise Building, located at 135 N. Foster St. next to the downtown eatery. The event will include door prizes, live music, a silent auction, cash bars and heavy hors’ d’oeuvres provided by KBC.
Tickets are $35 to attend the in-person event at the Wise Building. Connecting to the live stream is free.
A website to buy tickets and make donations – www.GiveButter.com/Sip – shows more than $9,000 has already been raised through donations and ticket sales. The website will provide a link for the live stream during the event.
Wiregrass 2-1-1 serves the entire population of the Wiregrass as the region's primary connection to more than 900 community, health and disaster services. Now in its 13th year, Wiregrass 2-1-1 guides people to the proper agency or organization for everything from food needs and housing to programs for veterans and utilities. Users of the free service simply dial 2-1-1 to connect with a trained call center volunteer trained 24/7. Or, they can text 2-1-1. There’s also a resource guide available at www.Wiregrass211.com.
Because Wiregrass 2-1-1’s call center now operates over the internet, volunteers were able to take calls from home during the pandemic and the center never shut down.
During the pandemic, Duke said more people have called needing food assistance. Normally, housing is the reason most people call.
While funding comes from the Wiregrass United Way, the independent nonprofit relies on fundraising to make up the rest of its budget. Last year, fundraising was difficult for nonprofits as events were canceled due to the pandemic. COVID did reveal some benefits to virtual events – a wider audience with people outside of the area able to participate.
“It gives people a chance that may not live in this area but may be from this area – they can log in from anywhere,” Duke said.
Sip, Celebrate & Give is intended to be a laidback, casual, happy hour atmosphere where people can come after work, Duke said. With public safety restrictions now lifted, Duke said Wiregrass 2-1-1 was happy to host an in-person event for supporters.
“I think people are ready to get out and to go and to do things like this,” Duke said. “I think people are feeling OK now, and we did not want to do it just totally virtual this year. We wanted to have something face to face.”
