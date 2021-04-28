Wiregrass 2-1-1 looking to new program to decrease unemployment in the Wiregrass

“If someone comes in looking for education help, we may get them signed up for GED classes, or if they are looking to go to work then we would put them in the work readiness program,” Lyles said. “Once someone obtains employment, they could go into training on the job and we will help make sure they retain the job.”

Cronin said some people in the program could even be reimbursed up to $100 for a month of participation in the program. Since the program is new to the Wiregrass, Cronin said he is excited to see it grow and watch how many people in the community it can serve.

“We are very optimistic for the outcomes from A-RESET,” Cronin said. “Coming out of the pandemic and seeing people get back into the workforce is very exciting.”

If you are interested in learning about the program or participating, dial 2-1-1 to get more information and find out if you are eligible.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.