Wiregrass 2-1-1 looking to new program to decrease unemployment in the Wiregrass

Wiregrass 2-1-1 adopted a new service in October to help curb rising unemployment numbers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alabama Resources for Enrichment, Self-Sufficiency and Employability Training (A-RESET), is designed to help individuals who are eligible for SNAP, or food stamps, with obtaining employment with the help of local agencies that provide training, education, and workforce development.
Currently, Wiregrass 2-1-1 is in a partnership with the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, Mary Hill Family Services Center and the Coffee County Family Services Center. When someone who is eligible for SNAP calls 2-1-1, they can be referred to one of the three partner agencies to become enrolled in A-RESET where they will undergo an assessment to find out what the individual needs to help them better their current situation.
“We want to help get people in a better situation,” Marc Cronin, contact center and resource manager at Wiregrass 2-1-1 said. “It’s not just for the unemployed; if someone already has a job but needs something higher paying to help get them off of SNAP then A-RESET is for them as well.”
The program could be used to move someone into an education program or to focus on obtaining employment that allows them to sustain themselves, said Sonja Lyles, Community Career Development Center Coordinator at the Saliba Center.
“If someone comes in looking for education help, we may get them signed up for GED classes, or if they are looking to go to work then we would put them in the work readiness program,” Lyles said. “Once someone obtains employment, they could go into training on the job and we will help make sure they retain the job.”
Cronin said some people in the program could even be reimbursed up to $100 for a month of participation in the program. Since the program is new to the Wiregrass, Cronin said he is excited to see it grow and watch how many people in the community it can serve.
“We are very optimistic for the outcomes from A-RESET,” Cronin said. “Coming out of the pandemic and seeing people get back into the workforce is very exciting.”
If you are interested in learning about the program or participating, dial 2-1-1 to get more information and find out if you are eligible.
