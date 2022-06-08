Wiregrass 211 fundraiser set for June 21

Sip, Celebrate & Give is meant to feel like a happy hour gathering after a day at work, so a local micro distillery was seen as a fitting venue for the fundraiser to benefit Wiregrass 211.

The signature fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit will be held on Tuesday, June 21, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Keel & Co. Distilling, located at 119 W. Church St. in Headland. This is the first time Wiregrass 211 has held Sip, Celebrate & Give outside of Dothan.

“We cover more than just the Dothan and Houston County area,” Wiregrass 211 Executive Director David Duke said. “We cover seven counties, Henry County being one of those counties.”

Attendees will be entertained with live music and can participate in live and silent auctions during the evening, which will feature hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and a cash bar. Sponsors as well as donated auction items are still being sought for the event.

Keel & Co. Distilling hosted a car show fundraiser to benefit Wiregrass 211 last year. Duke said he was so impressed that he wanted to hold 211’s signature fundraiser there to introduce more people to the Headland distillery, which has a tasting room for its whiskey products and regular live music.

“It’s a wonderful facility,” Duke said. “… It’s a place that a lot of people have still not been to yet or are not familiar with.”

Tickets to attend Sip, Celebrate & Give are $35. Call 334-836-1963 or visit www.GiveButter.com/Sip for a link to purchase tickets or just to make a donation to the organization. Purchases and donations can be made through Venmo and PayPal. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Those interested can also give by joining the Wiregrass 211 Club, which seeks to get 211 people to join and donate $100 each. The money is used to help 10 families or individuals with resources and services to become self-sufficient.

“It’s a time that you can come in and find out more about our agency, what it is that we do, and the impact that we’re having throughout the Wiregrass area,” Duke said. “Also, it’s a time to be able to give to our agency. We depend highly on donations and support locally.”

All donations to Wiregrass 211 are tax deductible.

Now in its 14th year, Wiregrass 211 is a nonprofit that helps residents locate needed services whether its assistance with housing or help for senior citizens. It works like a one-stop shop for community services when you don’t know where to turn. Wiregrass 211 connects those that call to the agency or organization that can best fulfill their needs.

The organization serves Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties and partners with more than 900 local service agencies and organizations. Callers can connect with a call specialist by dialing 2-1-1 or texting. Residents can also search a statewide online database of services at wiregrass211.com.

Duke said the bulk of Wiregrass 211’s financial support is from local donations and local supporters. Sip, Celebrate & Give is one way the organization can raise money while giving donors an enjoyable evening.

“Without the local support, there wouldn’t be a 211,” he said. “…We know and realize that, and we appreciate it.”

