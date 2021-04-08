Wiregrass Area Civil Air Patrol Cadets receive awards and promotions

Only 15 percent of Civil Air Patrol Cadets earn the Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award and are promoted to the grade of Cadet Second Lieutenant. Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba was present to honor four Dothan Composite Squadron cadets who achieved this accomplishment.

The Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program works to transform youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders.

Cadet Faith Stadler of Enterprise, Cadet Ambria Clark of Eufaula, Cadet William Green of Slocomb, and Cadet Mason Pridgen of Opp earned the prestigious award honoring the late Brigadier General Billy Mitchell, aviation pioneer, advocate, and staunch supporter of an independent Air Force for America.

The award is earned after completing the first eight achievements of the cadet program. In addition, the cadet must pass an arduous 100 question examination testing leadership theory and aerospace topics and attend a weeklong encampment.

Cadets who receive the Mitchell Award are also eligible for advanced placement in the grade of E-3 (Airman First Class) should they choose to enlist in the US Air Force. They are also eligible for advanced credit in the Air Force ROTC program.

Mitchell Award cadets may also apply for a variety of scholarships and Civil Air Patrol special activities.