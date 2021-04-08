Wiregrass Area Civil Air Patrol Cadets receive awards and promotions

Only 15 percent of Civil Air Patrol Cadets earn the Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award and are promoted to the grade of Cadet Second Lieutenant. Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba was present to honor four Dothan Composite Squadron cadets who achieved this accomplishment.
The Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program works to transform youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders.
Cadet Faith Stadler of Enterprise, Cadet Ambria Clark of Eufaula, Cadet William Green of Slocomb, and Cadet Mason Pridgen of Opp earned the prestigious award honoring the late Brigadier General Billy Mitchell, aviation pioneer, advocate, and staunch supporter of an independent Air Force for America.
The award is earned after completing the first eight achievements of the cadet program. In addition, the cadet must pass an arduous 100 question examination testing leadership theory and aerospace topics and attend a weeklong encampment.
Cadets who receive the Mitchell Award are also eligible for advanced placement in the grade of E-3 (Airman First Class) should they choose to enlist in the US Air Force. They are also eligible for advanced credit in the Air Force ROTC program.
Mitchell Award cadets may also apply for a variety of scholarships and Civil Air Patrol special activities.
Saliba praised the cadets for their accomplishments, encouraged them to continue in their studies, and presented them with certificates of recognition. Cadets also received certificates of recognition from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville.
The Dothan Composite Squadron currently meets on Monday nights. For more information on the Dothan squadron, visit www.al029.cap.gov or email pa029@alwg.us.
Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a valued member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). It performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually.
CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.