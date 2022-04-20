Wiregrass Blues Fest returns after two-year hiatus

Shaun Murphy’s musical career includes years as a session singer and backing vocalist for some of rock’s biggest names, solo blues albums, three Grammy nominations, and numerous blues awards.

Her career performing started with Detroit-based bands, but making the stage during the 1969 Ann Arbor Blues Fest – which featured a lineup that included Big Mama Thornton, BB King, and Muddy Waters – left a lasting impression.

Murphy recorded and toured with Bob Seger. She sang backing vocals for Eric Clapton during the Live Aid concert in 1985. Phil Collins was on drums.

“There’s actual footage of that on YouTube of her doing ‘Layla’ with him, and the crowd goes wild,” Jeneve Brooks of the Wiregrass Blues Society said. “It’s such a wild video to watch, just with the expansiveness of it.”

On April 30, Murphy will headline the return of the Wiregrass Blues Fest after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

The music festival, which was started in 2011 by the Wiregrass Blues Society, has honored blues artists with strong Wiregrass connections.

This year, the festival will honor the late blues singer Big Mama Thornton, an Ariton native who originally recorded “Hound Dog” – the song later made famous by Elvis Presley. Singer Rodney Justo is the music fest’s living honoree for 2022.

The Wiregrass Blues Fest will be held Saturday, April 30, at the Dale County Ag-Plex, located at 202 Highway 123 in Ozark. Gates open at 3 p.m., and musical performances begin at 3:30 p.m. with the Carroll High School Jazz Band. The Project Preservation Band featuring Lil’ Jimmy Reed, Peggy Jenkins, and Marla Drake will perform at 4:15 p.m.

The event will feature food vendors and attendees can bring folding chairs for seating (no coolers permitted). While the stage will be in the grassy area of the ag-plex, the festival will be moved under a covered arena if it rains.

General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased through an online festival link at wiregrassbluessociety.org. A VIP ticket for $100 gives those ticket-holders access to a VIP tent near the stage where catered food will be served. But all ticket-holders can attend an April 29 meet and greet to be held 6-9 p.m. at The Warehouse, located at 105 East Ave. N. in Ozark. There will be free heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Rodney Justo, this year’s living blues honoree, will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Justo was an original member of the Candy Men, a band managed by Dothan-based producer Buddy Buie and also featured Dothan musician John Rainey Adkins. The Candy Men even performed as the back-up band for Roy Orbison. Justo and other members of the Candy Men went on to play with the Atlanta Rhythm Section.

After Justo’s performance, the festival’s first headliner Crystal Shawanda will begin her set at 6:30 p.m. followed by Johnny Rawls at 8 p.m. and final headliner Shaun Murphy at 9:30 p.m.

Murphy’s recording career started with a 1971 album. She was performing with a traveling production of “Hair” with Meatloaf. Known then as Stoney, she and Meatloaf actually released an album in 1971 called “Stoney and Meatloaf” after they were both signed to Motown Records’ Rare Earth label. Murphy was actually the first white woman signed to a Motown label. She left Motown after it moved to Los Angeles and returned to her Detroit roots, recording and performing back-up vocals with Bob Seger. She recorded backing vocals on Eric Clapton’s 1985 album “Behind the Sun” and later toured with Clapton.

Murphy hit the road again with Seger and also toured with Bruce Hornsby, Joe Walsh, Glenn Frey, and The Moody Blues. Starting in 1993, she spent 16 years as a singer with Little Feat before returning to the blues as a solo artist.

She has released 11 solo albums, garnering award nominations and blues awards along the way.

“She shared the stage over her career with the top artists of rock ‘n’ roll and especially blues-based rock ‘n’ roll,” Brooks said. “She was playing at the level and highly sought after.”

