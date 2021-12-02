Wiregrass Blues Society hosting costume fundraiser for educational programs

Sharon Lewis-Saliba and longtime family friend, Mike Greggs, are hosting a public fundraising event for the Wiregrass Blues Society (WBS) at The Thirsty Pig in Dothan Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m. to celebrate their birthdays.

Lewis-Saliba, a former theatre teacher and current art teacher, joined the WBS in the summer because of her passion in music and what the society stands for.

The WBS is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the culture and history of blues music from the Wiregrass area with a mission to preserve the history by presenting programs and producing short documentaries.

“I decided to have a birthday fundraising event for the WBS because of its mission to keep blues music and its history alive especially in schools,” Lewis-Saliba said.

Money raised from the event will benefit the WBS educational programs for local schools.

The theme of the event is a costume party with a costume contest at 7:30 p.m. Costumes must be purchased from a thrift store to support those non-profit organizations as well.

Categories for the contest include formal evening wear, sleepy time, grandma and grandpa style, southern, holiday, and a prize for the most creative.