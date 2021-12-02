Wiregrass Blues Society hosting costume fundraiser for educational programs

Sharon Lewis-Saliba and longtime family friend, Mike Greggs, are hosting a public fundraising event for the Wiregrass Blues Society (WBS) at The Thirsty Pig in Dothan Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m. to celebrate their birthdays.
Lewis-Saliba, a former theatre teacher and current art teacher, joined the WBS in the summer because of her passion in music and what the society stands for.
The WBS is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the culture and history of blues music from the Wiregrass area with a mission to preserve the history by presenting programs and producing short documentaries.
“I decided to have a birthday fundraising event for the WBS because of its mission to keep blues music and its history alive especially in schools,” Lewis-Saliba said.
Money raised from the event will benefit the WBS educational programs for local schools.
The theme of the event is a costume party with a costume contest at 7:30 p.m. Costumes must be purchased from a thrift store to support those non-profit organizations as well.
Categories for the contest include formal evening wear, sleepy time, grandma and grandpa style, southern, holiday, and a prize for the most creative.
The cost to enter the contest is $5, and prizes will be awarded for the best in each category. Dogs and kids may enter as well.
“There are other ways to donate if people do not want to enter the costume contest,” Lewis-Saliba said. “We are also having a silent auction with a lot of great items along with a tarot card reader, and we will be passing around blue buckets for donations as well.”
Lewis-Saliba said she chose to have the event at The Thirsty Pig because it is a great local business with friendly staff that makes events fun.
“They are always willing to help people raise money for local organizations, and it offers a pet and kid-friendly environment,” Lewis-Saliba said.
The Thirsty Pig’s food truck will be open from 4-8 p.m., and there will be a special performance by Sinners Gospel.
Anyone interested in donating items for the silent auction may contact Lewis-Saliba at 334-701-5449.