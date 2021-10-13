Wiregrass Blues Society preserving music history

The Wiregrass Blues Society wants to keep the blues alive while also acknowledging the musicians from the area that many people don’t even realize have local connections.

Like Jay Scott – a Wiregrass musician whose likeness is featured on the music mural in downtown Dothan. If you listen to a recording of Alicia Bridges’ “I Love the Nightlife,” that is Jay Scott you will hear during the song’s famous saxophone solo. It’s a song that was huge in the disco era of the 1970s and has been featured in movies. But most people don’t know a Dothan musician is heard during that saxophone solo.

“Jay Scott was so incredible on the sax,” said Wiregrass Blues Society President Dr. Jeneve Brooks. “He also played flute, he played percussion and he was a great singer, but he was truly gifted on the sax.”

Brooks wrote, produced, and directed a short documentary film on Scott, “The Life and Legacy of Jay Scott,” with funding support from the Alabama Humanities Association. A public screening of the film is just one of two upcoming events the Wiregrass Blues Society is hosting.

The local group will hold a Project Preservation concert and fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Folklore Brewing and Meadery, located at 153 Mary Lou Lane, in Dothan. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and music will start at 7:30 p.m.