Wiregrass Blues Society receives grant for lecture series

The Wiregrass Blues Society will be hosting a four-part lecture series on the influence Big Mama Thornton had on generations of musicians.

The Path to Influence lecture series is possible through a $7,500 grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance and will feature lectures, performances, and panel discussions. The Wiregrass Blues Society plans to honor Big Mama Thornton, an Ariton native, during this year’s Wiregrass Blues Fest, which is set for April 30 in Ozark.

Thornton was the first to record “Hound Dog,” a song that would later catapult Elvis Presley to stardom.

“Looking at the scope of American music history — especially the trajectory of blues music helping to birth rock’n’roll, I cannot think of one musician who has impacted that more than Big Mama Thornton,” Jeneve Brooks, the Wiregrass Blues Society president, said. “Born and raised in Ariton, Alabama, Big Mama was arguably the most influential musician to come from this area. Everyone in the Wiregrass needs to know about Big Mama Thornton’s legacy.”

The Path to Influences series will be free and open to the public.

The first date in the series will be March 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Enterprise State Community College and will feature a lecture by musician Shaun Murphy, who is one of the headliners for this year’s blues fest, and a panel with Gil Anthony and Dr. Ken Thomas. A second lecture in the series, also featuring Murphy, will be held at Troy University on March 23, but the time has been set.

A third lecture in the series will be April 2 from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Carver Museum, 305 N. Foster St., in downtown Dothan with blues musician Debbie Bond delivering the keynote and a panel feature Erica Brown and Gil Anthony.

The final date of the series will be April 3, 2-3 p.m., at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Ariton and will also feature Bond.

The Wiregrass Blues Fest returns this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The music festival will be held Saturday, April 30, at the Dale County Ag Plex, 202 State Highway 123, in Ozark. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with performances from 3:30-11 p.m.

The 2022 line-up will have performances by Shaun Murphy, Johnny Rawls, Crystal Shawanda, Rodney Justo, the Project Preservation Band featuring Lil’ Jimmy Reed, Marla Drake and Peggy Jenkins, and the Carroll High School Jazz Band.

Blues Fest Tickets are available to purchase online at wiregrassbluessociety.org/wiregrass-blues-festival/. Wiregrass Blues Society members have special $10 advance ticket pricing until April 19. All other general admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are available for $100. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the gate.