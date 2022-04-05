Wiregrass braces for another round of storms Tuesday through Wednesday

The Wiregrass braced for round three of severe weather Tuesday with another chance of storms Wednesday into Thursday.

Tornado sirens sounded shortly after 2 p.m. with a tornado warning in eastern Houston County near Ashford.

Storm damage was being reported down South Park Avenue and elsewhere around the county as the first thunderstorms entered the Wiregrass Tuesday afternoon.

An earlier tornado warnings was issued for Henry County for a storm that moved north of Headland into the Tumbleton and Haleburg areas toward U.S. 431. Tornado warnings were also issued for Walton and Holmes counties in the Florida Panhandle.

Local school systems dismissed students early due to the threat of severe storms moving through the area.

Weather forecasts have the area under a slight risk for severe weather during the day Wednesday with another line of storms potentially moving in during the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and a potential for an isolated tornado, according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

The National Weather Services issued a flood watch for the area until Thursday morning.

This week’s activity makes third week in a row that severe weather has threatened the area.

Last week, a tornado killed two people along Gilberts Mill Road in Washington County, Florida, when it destroyed an anchored doublewide mobile home they were in during the storm. The same storm injured a man who was in a nearby singlewide mobile home that was also anchored. Debris from the two mobile homes was thrown into a tree line about 100 yards away.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed that the March 31 tornado reached strengths of an EF-3 as it moved through Washington and Jackson counties during the early morning hours. As it formed and strengthened, the tornado snapped trees, destroyed a barn, and damaged a manufactured home, a camper, and a greenhouse before causing the two fatalities as an EF-2.

As it reached its peak strength, the tornado heavily damaged a brick home and destroyed a wood home with a block foundation. Even as it weakened, the storm damaged roofs, barns, and metal buildings, snapped tree trunks, and tossed a grain silo into a nearby field. The tornado’s path crossed U.S. 231 before it lifted just south of Interstate 10.

The tornado’s peak winds were 150 mph and the storm traveled more than 12 miles, measuring a maximum of 200 yards in width.

The Associated Press reported violent storms killed one person in Texas early Tuesday as hail pelted communities and high winds knocked trees into power poles elsewhere in the South. Authorities issued a flurry of tornado warnings at the start of what could be two days of violent weather in the region.

In eastern Texas, Whitehouse Fire Chief Madison Johnson confirmed a person was killed as storms moved through early Tuesday. Officials did not immediately release further details about the death, though they said at least four homes in the area had trees fall on top of them.

More than 46,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday afternoon from eastern Texas to central Alabama. Lightning struck a flea market in the north Alabama community of Lacey’s Spring, causing a fire that gutted the building, news outlets reported, and rising water in Mobile Bay covered part of a ramp on Interstate 10. Some counties where tornado warnings had been issued reported trees down and homes damaged. No injuries were reported.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.