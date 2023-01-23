Wiregrass braces for severe storms, possible tornadoes Tuesday into Wednesday

A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities across several Southeastern states, including Alabama, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people that includes southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

The NWS in Tallahassee forecast on Monday showed that a strong frontal system will move through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday and this will likely bring a chance of severe storms to the region.

A squall line will potentially be ongoing Tuesday afternoon and evening as the system moves east. By the late evening this squall line will potentially be near the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama.

The NWS forecast said along the squall line the ingredients are there to support the potential for strong and severe storms across the Panhandle and southeast Alabama. The primary concerns will be damaging winds and tornadoes, but a strong tornado cannot be ruled out.

The severe threat continues into Wednesday morning and afternoon as the line moves east, but the severe threat becomes more uncertain as less instability is forecast across the Florida Big Bend and southwest Georgia. While the potential for damaging winds and tornadoes remains along the squall line, the potential for a strong tornado is forecast to be lower.

Additionally, while the severe threat will be focused on the squall line, strong southerly pre-frontal winds are likely to develop in the few hours ahead of the squall line, the NWS warning states. Gusts in these pre-frontal winds could near 30 to 45 mph overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The latest storm threat comes less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine people and left a trail of destruction across at least 28 counties in Alabama and Georgia.