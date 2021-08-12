Wiregrass Census: Dothan population shows 8.5% growth

Latest data from the 2020 census count shows that Coffee County’s population is growing at a faster rate than other Wiregrass counties and Dothan is the fastest growing major city in the Wiregrass.

With an additional 3,517 people counted in 2020 than in 2010, Coffee County’s population has grown by 7% to 53,465, according to the data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday. Much of that growth is concentrated in the city of Enterprise, which accounted for 2,149 more people in 10 years and an 8.1% increase in population. The “City of Progress” now has 28,711 residents.

Houston County grew at a rate of 5.6%, being the second fastest growing county in the Wiregrass, adding 5,655 people to its population to total 107,202. Dothan, the Wiregrass’ largest city that lies primarily within Houston County, grew at a rate of 8.5% by adding 5,576 people to its population. There are a documented 71,072 residents living in the Circle City, according to latest data.

Pike County saw a slight increase of 0.3% with an additional 890 residents bringing its population to 33,009.

Dale, Barbour, Henry, and Covington counties all saw decreases in population with the biggest losses coming from Barbour County.