Wiregrass cities anticipating trick-or-treaters Halloween night

It may come as a relief to some amid the current pandemic that area cities are allowing personal choice in deciding whether families can participate in trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

While no city leader has encouraged the activity, no leaders have discouraged the candy-giving tradition either, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling it a “higher-risk activity” for COVID-19 transmission.

“We continue to feel like it’s a personal choice anyway. If you want to trick-or-treat for whatever reason, you can participate; if you don’t want to, you don’t have to. We leave that as a personal choice to the citizens,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said.

Most cities have set an appropriate time frame for trick-or-treaters to go door-to-door and some cities are offering alternative events for families.

Dothan has not set a timeframe yet, but City Manager Kevin Cowper said it should be publicized in the next few days after confirming with the Dothan Police Department.

He is reminding homeowners who do not wish to hand out candy to turn their front porch lights off.

