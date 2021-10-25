Wiregrass cities prep for trick-or-treaters, Halloween events

Wiregrass cities are ready for trick-or-treating activities this week as the Halloween holiday approaches.

Local municipalities set different official hours for trick-or-treating this year as the Oct. 31 holiday falls on a Sunday:

Dothan: Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m.

Enterprise: Saturday, 5-7 p.m.

Headland: Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Abbeville: Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

Ashford: Saturday, 5-7 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Slocomb: Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Ozark: Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Geneva: Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Several cities are sponsoring events as an alternative, or addition, to traditional door-to-door activities.

The City of Dothan’s Leisure Services Department will host its second annual Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event on Thursday at James Oates Park from 5:30-8 p.m. Participants are asked to remain in their cars while vendors will bring treats to each vehicle.