Wiregrass cities prep for trick-or-treaters, Halloween events

Wiregrass cities are ready for trick-or-treating activities this week as the Halloween holiday approaches.
Local municipalities set different official hours for trick-or-treating this year as the Oct. 31 holiday falls on a Sunday:
Dothan: Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m.
Enterprise: Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
Headland: Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Abbeville: Thursday, 4-7 p.m.
Ashford: Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
Slocomb: Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Ozark: Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Geneva: Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Several cities are sponsoring events as an alternative, or addition, to traditional door-to-door activities.
The City of Dothan’s Leisure Services Department will host its second annual Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event on Thursday at James Oates Park from 5:30-8 p.m. Participants are asked to remain in their cars while vendors will bring treats to each vehicle.
A trunk-or-treat event will be held in the parking lot next to the police station in Ashford on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. for children to grab gifts and treats from vendors. Also, the city of Geneva is hosting Trick-or-Treat at the Junction from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday. The event features hay rides and a haunted house for all ages.
In contrast to last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying that children may go trick-or-treating this year after classifying the activity as “higher-risk” for COVID-19 transmission in October 2020.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told news outlets in September that she recommends trick-or-treating outside, limiting crowds, and avoiding crowded Halloween parties.
