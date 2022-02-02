Wiregrass communities awarded grants from COVID relief funds

Two 20-bed isolation tents for the City of Dothan and medical equipment for Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva were among the requests funded with $6.75 million in coronavirus relief money.
In all, nearly $1.6 million was awarded to Wiregrass communities.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the awards on Wednesday. The grant money is what remains from $40 million in Community Development Block Grant funds allocated to Alabama under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Grants were awarded to 19 Alabama cities and counties for projects intended to address to strains caused by COVID-19 and prepare for future infectious diseases.
“These grants will go a long way in providing needed support to our communities,” Ivey said in a news release. “I am pleased to support each of these projects which will benefit residents.”
Locally, Dothan received $484,625 to purchase two 20-bed isolation tents that will serve as portable on-site hospitals. As previously reported in the Dothan Eagle, the isolation tents can be deployed by a trained person in 10 minutes. Once operational, the tents are equipped with negative pressure rooms and reduce the transmission of contagions. They also include air conditioners and oxygen and can be deployed to hospitals to handle patient overflows during a crisis. The Dothan-Houston County EMA and area hospitals would help plan how to best use for the tents during those times.
Other local projects receiving funds include:
- The Geneva County Commission received $485,000 on behalf of the Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva. The grant will cover equipment purchases such as patient beds to increase the hospital’s inpatient capacity while adding to its ICU capacity by creating a four-bed COVID overflow ICU. The hospital also plans to upgrade its endoscopy equipment with high-definition endoscopes.
- The City of Opp was awarded $400,000 to purchase personal protection equipment for emergency responders and renovate the Opp Fire Department, which serves as a COVID testing and vaccination center.
- The Pike County Commission received $214,693 to purchase emergency equipment for ambulances owned by Troy Fire Department, which also serves the county.
Projects around the state included the purchase of COVID-related medical equipment, construction of testing and vaccination sites, renovations to EMA facilities around the state, and purchasing specialized cardiac emergency equipment for fire and police departments.
During the original grant cycle, some Alabama governments opted not to apply or submitted applications for projects that were not eligible, according to the governor’s news release. The funds were made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants.
“As the administering agency for these grants, ADECA’s goal has been to see that local governments apply for projects that will best benefit their residents and, if at all possible, have a lifespan beyond this pandemic,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.