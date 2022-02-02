Wiregrass communities awarded grants from COVID relief funds

Two 20-bed isolation tents for the City of Dothan and medical equipment for Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva were among the requests funded with $6.75 million in coronavirus relief money.

In all, nearly $1.6 million was awarded to Wiregrass communities.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the awards on Wednesday. The grant money is what remains from $40 million in Community Development Block Grant funds allocated to Alabama under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Grants were awarded to 19 Alabama cities and counties for projects intended to address to strains caused by COVID-19 and prepare for future infectious diseases.

“These grants will go a long way in providing needed support to our communities,” Ivey said in a news release. “I am pleased to support each of these projects which will benefit residents.”