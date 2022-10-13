Wiregrass communities get $4 million for streets, community improvements

Wiregrass counties and communities will be getting around $4 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to help repave streets, improve water and sewer service, eliminate blight and drainage problems, and build or improve community centers and playgrounds.

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the award of $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties.

“Community Development Block Grants help communities address major needs whether it be supplying clean drinking water or eliminating dilapidated and unsafe structures,” Ivey said in a news release. “I congratulate the cities and counties who received grants in this keenly competitive process, and I wish them the best in improving their communities.”

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program in Alabama is awarded annually on a competitive basis in several categories: small city (population 2,999 or less); large city (population 3,000 or more); and county and community enhancement. Planning grants are also awarded to help local governments examine needs and provide a vision for the future.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) administers the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“ADECA is pleased to be a part of a program that is so beneficial to cities and counties across our state,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I commend community leaders and planners for their efforts to improve the lives of their residents and make their communities better places to live.”

Grant awards were grouped based on geographical region. North Alabama counties and communities received more than $7.3 million, and Central Alabama counties and communities were awarded more than $4.2 million. In South Alabama, which includes the Wiregrass, counties and communities were awarded more than $7.7 million.

Locally, the CDBG funds were awarded for the following projects:

- Ashford – $234,000 to make improvements on four streets.

- Barbour County – $400,000 to construct a new senior citizen center in Clio.

- Clayhatchee – $202,366 to provide lighting for a baseball field and to build a pole barn at the recreation park.

- Elba – $500,000 for street resurfacing and drainage improvements.

- Geneva – $500,000 for housing rehabilitation as part of its neighborhood revitalization program.

- Geneva County – $474,667 to resurface several streets in the Bellwood community.

- Gordon – $400,000 for sewer line rehabilitation.

- Louisville – $400,000 for housing rehabilitation and demolition and clearance.

- Madrid – $229,200 to resurface and make improvements on two city streets.

- New Brockton – $392,900 for housing rehabilitation.

- Pinckard – $342,177 to resurface and make improvements on several city streets.