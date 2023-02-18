As fentanyl continues to wreak havoc across the nation, its illegal use has not bypassed many Wiregrass communities, according to area law enforcement.

"We deal with it pretty much every day," said Dothan Police Chief Will Benny. "We see the effects of people who are using it and overdosing, and we come across it often during arrests."

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, at least 4.5 million fentanyl-laced pills and over 800 pounds of powder have been seized so far this year. In 2022, the agency seized a record 379 million doses, including more than 50 million pills and 10,000 pounds of powder.

In Alabama, there has been a 271% increase in deaths related to fentanyl over the last two years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, 47 departments that participated in a 2023 Alabama Drug Threat Assessment conducted by the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking ranked fentanyl No.1 on their list of drugs that pose the biggest threat to their communities.

Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum said his county is seeing an increase in overdoses caused by illegal drugs like fentanyl. "I'm not sure what the numbers are but deaths and overdoses are definitely on the rise."

Outside of fentanyl, drugs such as methamphetamine and prescription pills still remain a high threat in area communities.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said he knows of one overdose was contributed by fentanyl and a second one could be added to the list once a toxicology report comes back. "We have intel of where fentanyl is in the county," Helms said.

Enterprise police have not seen a significant increase in the number of individuals overdosing on fentanyl, but there are more forms of the illegally manufacturing drug available in the city.

"I don't think our numbers are as bad as like what they say on TV," Enterprise Police Capt. Billy Haglund said. "There isn't no particular drug that we are dealing with over another. Having said that though, we know that the presence of (fentanyl) in the city is growing."

The street price of fentanyl per tablet ranges from $25-50, according to AddictionResource.net. Helms believes the current price of street drugs factors into the crisis.

"It is a lot more accessible than before because of how much of it is flooding through the border. But the price of street drugs has also gone down," said Helms, who once worked for the county's narcotics department.

"Back in the ‘90s, a gram of meth was $100, now it's only $20. These dealers are dropping the prices and making their stuff more affordable in order to attract more people."

Haglund said there may never be a definite answer as to how to go about solving the current high use of fentanyl.

"I don't think we'll ever have one," Haglund said. "All we can do is use every measure possible to keep it out of people's hands."

A CDC report showed that in early 2022, fentanyl ranked ahead of COVID-19, suicide, and car accidents as the leading cause of death amongst Americans aged 18 to 45.

With record amounts of fentanyl being seized and more officers getting exposed to the drug, many departments have stepped up their safety protocols in order to protect their officers.

"We have a protocol called ‘Double Gloves’," Helms said. "Our guys wear two pairs of gloves and have masks on whenever they are handling fentanyl."

Haglund said, "Our officers go through different kinds of training classes. We've also given each officer Narcan, so they are able to use it in the event they themselves come into contact with it or see an individual overdosing." Narcan is a potentially lifesaving medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes, according to the narcan.com website.

In Dothan, Benny said, "There have been some accidental overdoses with officers who were handling it, some have overdosed just by breathing it in. We make sure that officers have the right PPE (personal protection equipment) on whenever they come into contact with it."