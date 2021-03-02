Wiregrass communities to receive state gas tax revenues for road projects

Three Wiregrass communities are among those included in this year’s road and bridge projects to be funded through state gas tax revenue.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced the list of cities and counties receiving $4.93 million in state funding through the Annual Grant Program created under the 2019 Rebuild Alabama Act.

“More and more Alabamians are seeing road projects in their communities,” Ivey said in a news release. “As we near the second anniversary of the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, we are showing the people of our state that we are true to our word, and money is being spent wisely. All revenue is being used to enhance critical infrastructure to make Alabama a better place to live, work and play.”

The Rebuild Alabama Act, passed by the Legislature and signed by Ivey in 2019, required ALDOT to establish an annual program, setting aside $10 million from the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

Wiregrass projects for 2021 include:

- Covington County – $241,364.61 to widen and resurface nearly a mile of County Road 101 starting just north of County Road 45 and stretching to the Andalusia city limits.