Wiregrass communities to receive state gas tax revenues for road projects

Three Wiregrass communities are among those included in this year’s road and bridge projects to be funded through state gas tax revenue.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced the list of cities and counties receiving $4.93 million in state funding through the Annual Grant Program created under the 2019 Rebuild Alabama Act.
“More and more Alabamians are seeing road projects in their communities,” Ivey said in a news release. “As we near the second anniversary of the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, we are showing the people of our state that we are true to our word, and money is being spent wisely. All revenue is being used to enhance critical infrastructure to make Alabama a better place to live, work and play.”
The Rebuild Alabama Act, passed by the Legislature and signed by Ivey in 2019, required ALDOT to establish an annual program, setting aside $10 million from the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.
Wiregrass projects for 2021 include:
- Covington County – $241,364.61 to widen and resurface nearly a mile of County Road 101 starting just north of County Road 45 and stretching to the Andalusia city limits.
- Dale County/Pinckard – $250,000 to resurface Old Campbellton Highway, Pinckard Heights Circle, Ranah Drive, Beth Court, St. Andrews Street and Church Street. This award will be paired with an $85,000 local match, bringing the total project cost to $335,000.
- Geneva County/Slocomb – $250,000 to resurface South Ball Street, North Rex Street, Farmer Street, Tew Street, Ida Street, Roberts Street, Mulberry Street and Commerce Street. This award will be paired with a $387,255 local match for a total project cost of $637,255.
There were 21 projects selected for 2021. Of those awarded projects, 17 cities and counties contributed nearly $2.1 million in local matching funds. Matching funds are not required to be eligible. Awarded amounts ranged from $150,000 up to $250,000.
More local projects are expected to be announced later this year, according to the news release. A number of projects are expected to be under contract by the end of the year as all projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.
This is the second year of projects awarded under the Annual Grant Program. The program awarded $10.2 million in 2020 with road projects funded locally in Barbour, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.
