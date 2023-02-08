Wiregrass Construction Co. Inc. received multiple Quality in Construction (QIC) awards from the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) on Wednesday for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement.

“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said NAPA Chairman James A. Mitchell. “Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Wiregrass Construction Co. Inc., a Construction Partners Inc. Co., has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”

The company received 10 individual QIC awards for a variety of projects that were completed all across Alabama. The projects ranged from the construction of bike lanes to the paving of interstates.

The facility in Montgomery, won six QIC awards for the following projects:

The construction of bike lanes in Oak Mountain State Park and construction of a roundabout in Pelham. All traffic signals at the entrance of the park were removed so visitors can access the park without using a vehicle.

The reconstruction of Patton Chapel Road in Hoover. The project included grading, drainage, paving, sidewalks, signals, and landscaping. They also made a few intersection improvements and end result provided a smooth ride for drivers.

The resurfacing work that was completed on US 431 in Snowdoun. The company milled, patched, and resurfaced a 4.7 mile stretch of the road.

For work done on US 31 in Clanton. They planed and resurfaced the road between Ben Wells Road and Newport Avenue. The company used binder and surface courses of asphalt in order to get the job done.

For resurfacing a stretch of US 231 in Montgomery County.

The company milled and used binder, leveling, and surface asphalt courses to resurface three miles of I-85 in Macon County.

Facilities in Dothan, Huntsville, River Falls, and Ariton each won a QIC award for the following projects:

In Dothan: The company resurfaced an 8-mile stretch of I-59 in DeKalb County and, despite running into challenges that required them to backfill two feet of the highway, the project was completed 80 days early.

In Huntsville: The company did work on an 8.2 mile stretch of I-565 in Huntsville. Originally, the plan was to use separate milling operations for each layer of pavement. In order to get the project done quicker, the company suggested a mill-and-fill operation. This sped up the process and got the road back open to drivers a lot sooner.

In River Falls: The company overlayed 13 miles of Highway 125 in Elba.

In Ariton: The company completed a resurfacing on 6.9 miles of SR 134 in Daleville using 20% reclaimed asphalt pavement. This type of pavement is good for the environment because it reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

