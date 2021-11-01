Wiregrass counties see lower COVID transmission risk

Cases of COVID-19 have continued to slow down locally with most of the Wiregrass now considered at only moderate risk for transmission of the virus.
The lone exception is Barbour County, which continues to be listed at low risk – one of only three counties in Alabama labeled as such on Monday.
Barbour County’s 7-day moving percent of positivity was 0.7% on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. Last week, Barbour County’s positivity rate had actually reached 0%.
Henry County’s percentage of positive cases had dropped to 0% on Monday while Pike County had a 2% positivity rate.
Houston County’s positivity rate was 2.6% as of Monday, while positivity rates in other Wiregrass counties were 3.4% in Dale County, 5.5% in Coffee County, 6.8% in Covington County and 7% in Geneva County.
While a low positivity rate is considered to be 4.99% or lower, counties must also have less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days to be considered at low risk for community transmission. Several Wiregrass counties – Dale, Henry, Houston and Pike – have low positivity rates but do not meet the low threshold for new cases. In counties with split indicators, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) assigns the higher transmission category.
Improvement in the number of cases locally has led to more institutions relaxing mask requirements. Houston County lifted the mask mandate for county government buildings as of Monday, and Wallace Community College plans to lift its mask mandate on Nov. 7, moving to a “masks strongly encouraged” practice for students and employees.
Southeast Health, which reported 18 patients with COVID-19 on Monday, has moved its COVID vaccination clinic from the main hospital back to the Medical Center Clinic at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Haven Drive. Appointments for vaccines and booster shots can be made from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday at https://www.southeasthealth.org/covid19vaccine/.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Wiregrass has recorded 58,840 cases and 1,353 people have died among the eight counties in Southeast Alabama. Statewide, there have been 832,264 cases of the virus and 15,573 people have died.
Alabama currently has nearly 2.1 million people fully vaccinated and more than 2.5 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine.
Corey Kirkland, the ADPH Southeastern District administrator said while the lower positivity rates are a good sign for the Wiregrass, there are counties in the region that are still considered at high risk for transmission. Crenshaw County, for example, neighbors Pike, Coffee and Covington counties and has a high positivity rate.
Alabama’s low vaccination rates will also contribute future surges, but Kirkland said he hopes the state is on the road to those happening as geographical hot spots rather than the entire state being impacted.
It’s unclear, he said, how long immunity lasts, whether it’s immunity from a vaccine or natural immunity from having the virus.
Vaccinations and booster shots will help stop new variants from developing and keep the virus at bay, Kirkland said. While there are multiple variants of COVID-19, the delta variant is currently the only one of concern.
The local health department as well as Southeast Health and the Dothan Fire Department will be at the National Peanut Festival, which starts Friday, providing vaccinations for those who want them.
“We would love to see those new arms come in,” Kirkland said.
Kirkland said a lot of people have been getting booster shots. While initially it was people with compromised immune systems, he said more elderly residents are now requesting boosters.
“I think that’ll help us tremendously, going forward, keeping the numbers down,” he said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.