Wiregrass counties see lower COVID transmission risk

Alabama’s low vaccination rates will also contribute future surges, but Kirkland said he hopes the state is on the road to those happening as geographical hot spots rather than the entire state being impacted.

It’s unclear, he said, how long immunity lasts, whether it’s immunity from a vaccine or natural immunity from having the virus.

Vaccinations and booster shots will help stop new variants from developing and keep the virus at bay, Kirkland said. While there are multiple variants of COVID-19, the delta variant is currently the only one of concern.

The local health department as well as Southeast Health and the Dothan Fire Department will be at the National Peanut Festival, which starts Friday, providing vaccinations for those who want them.

“We would love to see those new arms come in,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland said a lot of people have been getting booster shots. While initially it was people with compromised immune systems, he said more elderly residents are now requesting boosters.

“I think that’ll help us tremendously, going forward, keeping the numbers down,” he said.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

