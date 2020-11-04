Wiregrass counties stayed reliably red in 2020 election

Over 120,000 ballots were cast in six southeast Alabama counties Tuesday. Results demonstrated the voting majority favored GOP nominees in important races in reliably red voting districts.
Voters in Houston, Henry, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, and Barbour counties leaned right in the presidential race, as well as the Alabama U.S. Senate and second congressional district U.S. House of Representatives races.
Houston County, which has 80,141 registered voters, had the biggest turnout with 45,880 recorded ballots – a 57.25% turnout, though Houston County Judge Patrick Davenport pointed out the county has about 20,000 more registered voters than the last presidential election.
According to information from the Secretary of State’s website, 32,384 voters – 70.78% majority – cast a ballot in support of incumbent President Donald Trump and 12,738 cast votes in support of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Only 525 voters cast a ballot for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson, similar to the other six counties which showed less than 2% of votes went to Jorgenson.
The trend is similar in most counties with Trump receiving at least 70% of the total vote, except Barbour County, where he only received 53.6% with 5,605 votes. The same tendency of voters is present in the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 race, where Republican nominee Barry Moore captured over 70% of the total vote in all counties, except Barbour, where he received 54.74%.
Every county had voters who cast a ballot for GOP nominees in the presidential and House of Representatives races, but voted for Democrat candidate Doug Jones in the U.S. Senate race, according to election data. However, Jones still lost to Republican Tommy Tuberville.
In Houston County, Jones received 14,307 votes while Tuberville received 31,225 – a 68.46% majority. Moore received 32,691 – 72.13% of the vote – and Democratic nominee Harvey-Hall received 12,578.
Winners and majority percentages in all counties in the race for president, District 2 representative, and senator, respectively, are listed here:
• Henry County – Trump: 6,593 votes, 71.15%; Moore: 6,608 votes, 72.42%; Tuberville: 6,384, 69.05%
• Coffee – Trump: 16,832 votes, 75.49%; Moore: 17,141 votes, 77.89%; Tuberville: 16,335 votes, 73.39%
• Dale – Trump: 14,281 votes, 72.5%; Moore: 14,339 votes, 73.7%; Tuberville: 13,633 votes, 69.55%
• Geneva – Trump: 10,844 votes, 86.49%; Moore: 10,833 votes, 87.1%; Tuberville: 10,378 votes, 82.92%
• Barbour – Trump: 5,605 votes, 53.6%; Moore: 5,629 votes, 54.74%; Tuberville: 5,434 votes, 52.15%
• Houston County – Trump: 32,384 votes, 70.78%; Moore: 32,691 votes, 72.13%; Tuberville: 31,225 votes, 68.46%
