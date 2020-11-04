Wiregrass counties stayed reliably red in 2020 election

Over 120,000 ballots were cast in six southeast Alabama counties Tuesday. Results demonstrated the voting majority favored GOP nominees in important races in reliably red voting districts.

Voters in Houston, Henry, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, and Barbour counties leaned right in the presidential race, as well as the Alabama U.S. Senate and second congressional district U.S. House of Representatives races.

Houston County, which has 80,141 registered voters, had the biggest turnout with 45,880 recorded ballots – a 57.25% turnout, though Houston County Judge Patrick Davenport pointed out the county has about 20,000 more registered voters than the last presidential election.

According to information from the Secretary of State’s website, 32,384 voters – 70.78% majority – cast a ballot in support of incumbent President Donald Trump and 12,738 cast votes in support of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Only 525 voters cast a ballot for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson, similar to the other six counties which showed less than 2% of votes went to Jorgenson.