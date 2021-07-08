Wiregrass counties still listed 'very high risk' for COVID-19 spread

The transmission risk is considered very high for some local counties as the Delta variant continues to be a concern for state health officials.

Coffee, Dale, Henry and Houston counties were all listed very high risk as of Thursday’s update to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) online COVID-19 dashboard. The state’s risk indicator placed Pike County in the high risk category with Barbour, Covington and Geneva counties listed as low risk.

The Wiregrass counties listed as “very high risk” have not seen declines in new cases in the last 14 days; and for Coffee and Dale counties, the percentage of positive cases is also not declining and is above 10%. While at “high risk,” Pike County’s cases have been declining for one to six days, dropping it to the high risk from the very high risk ranking it previously had.

Across the state, there have been 552,911 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11,387 confirmed and probable deaths. In the last 14 days, there have been 2,573 new cases reported. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also on the rise again and the state’s percentage of positive cases has been going up and is the highest it’s been since May, according to ADPH.

Locally, Southeast Health currently has 22 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.