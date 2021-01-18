Wiregrass COVID-19 related deaths mounting as seniors begin recieving vaccine

COVID-19’s death toll is growing rapidly in Wiregrass counties as hospitalization rates hold high.

The Wiregrass added 127 deaths in the last six days with Houston County being the most affected with 65 new deaths as of Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s online reporting dashboard.

Houston County has had 148 total deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus. Barbour County has had 36, with one added in the last six days; Coffee has had 56 (+14); Covington, 68 (+15); Dale, 81 (+12); Geneva, 35 (+6); Henry, 21 (+8); and Pike, 29 (+6).

Some of the bump is due to the ADPH’s ongoing review of deaths from the Alabama Center for Health Statistics, which began on Nov. 11.

Some additional death numbers have been added, but do not reflect recent mortality due to COVID-19, but historical figures.

“Reviewing data is a standard process for ADPH in COVID-19, as well as other notifiable diseases,” ADPH said on its website. “As part of the process for reporting deaths, each death is reviewed as records are received and investigations are opened. There may be delays in death reporting due to receiving information from hospitals, coroners, and other entities that send records to ADPH.”

