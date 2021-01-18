Wiregrass COVID-19 related deaths mounting as seniors begin recieving vaccine

COVID-19’s death toll is growing rapidly in Wiregrass counties as hospitalization rates hold high.
The Wiregrass added 127 deaths in the last six days with Houston County being the most affected with 65 new deaths as of Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s online reporting dashboard.
Houston County has had 148 total deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus. Barbour County has had 36, with one added in the last six days; Coffee has had 56 (+14); Covington, 68 (+15); Dale, 81 (+12); Geneva, 35 (+6); Henry, 21 (+8); and Pike, 29 (+6).
Some of the bump is due to the ADPH’s ongoing review of deaths from the Alabama Center for Health Statistics, which began on Nov. 11.
Some additional death numbers have been added, but do not reflect recent mortality due to COVID-19, but historical figures.
“Reviewing data is a standard process for ADPH in COVID-19, as well as other notifiable diseases,” ADPH said on its website. “As part of the process for reporting deaths, each death is reviewed as records are received and investigations are opened. There may be delays in death reporting due to receiving information from hospitals, coroners, and other entities that send records to ADPH.”
Some deaths may be removed from the data count due to finding duplicate records, deaths that were initially reported as COVID-19, but are found not to be attributable to the virus, or in rare instances, a death may be reported and the person is not deceased.
“ADPH strives to present the most accurate data reflective of the current state of the pandemic in Alabama,” the notice stated.
Meanwhile, the rate of new COVID-19 infections seems to be dipping in most Wiregrass counties. The average rate is around 114 new cases per day, down from 150 new cases per day a week ago.
A new, more infectious COVID-19 variant that scientists predict will be the main strain around March threatens to upend that trend, however. Federal and state governments are working to immunize as many people as possible before the highly-contagious variant takes hold.
Starting Monday, Southeast Health and area health departments began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 and older, but state health officials are worried about receiving the state’s vaccine allocation to keep up with the growing demand.
To date, 130,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alabama. A total of 370,575 doses of the 640,150 doses allocated to Alabama have been delivered.
“The federal government has not delivered some allocated doses to Alabama,” the ADPH said in a Friday press release. “ADPH does not concur with data recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranking Alabama near the bottom in vaccine administration.”
ADPH, as part of its ongoing review of vaccine data, determined that some entities did not report complete information which meant that some doses administered were not included in CDC numbers. This issue has been corrected, and providers are reminded that all doses of COVID-19 vaccine must be recorded in the system within 24 hours of administration.