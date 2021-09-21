Wiregrass COVID deaths for 2021 pass 2020 numbers

Statistics can be grim during a pandemic.

One in every 500 Americans are dead due to COVID-19. Alabama’s seven-day average for deaths jumped to 106 on Tuesday.

And the Wiregrass has now seen more deaths from COVID-19 so far in 2021 than it did in 2020.

Among Southeast Alabama’s eight Wiregrass counties, there have been 593 deaths from COVID so far in 2021 compared to 579 deaths in 2020.

There have been 118 new deaths due to COVID-19 reported since Sept. 8, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Statewide, there have been nearly a thousand new deaths reported over the same two weeks.

According to a report by AL.com, the reported deaths across the state on Tuesday reached 250 – the most reported in a single day since February.

While fewer people are hospitalized with COVID-19, Alabama’s health officials have cautioned that the lower number is partly due to an increase in deaths – that lagging indicator State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has warned about since the latest surge began in July. Harris has said that it takes about two weeks for new deaths to show up in the state’s data, so the deaths being reported now actually occurred several weeks ago.