Wiregrass COVID deaths for 2021 pass 2020 numbers

Statistics can be grim during a pandemic.
One in every 500 Americans are dead due to COVID-19. Alabama’s seven-day average for deaths jumped to 106 on Tuesday.
And the Wiregrass has now seen more deaths from COVID-19 so far in 2021 than it did in 2020.
Among Southeast Alabama’s eight Wiregrass counties, there have been 593 deaths from COVID so far in 2021 compared to 579 deaths in 2020.
There have been 118 new deaths due to COVID-19 reported since Sept. 8, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Statewide, there have been nearly a thousand new deaths reported over the same two weeks.
According to a report by AL.com, the reported deaths across the state on Tuesday reached 250 – the most reported in a single day since February.
While fewer people are hospitalized with COVID-19, Alabama’s health officials have cautioned that the lower number is partly due to an increase in deaths – that lagging indicator State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has warned about since the latest surge began in July. Harris has said that it takes about two weeks for new deaths to show up in the state’s data, so the deaths being reported now actually occurred several weeks ago.
There have been more than 3,400 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Wiregrass in the past two weeks. The number of cases in the Wiregrass for 2021 has already surpassed those reported in 2020 by more than 6,000.
As families grieve their losses due to COVID-19, there is financial assistance available for funeral costs through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA provides financial assistance for funeral services incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, although there are death certificate stipulations for deaths after May 16, 2020, and signed certifications required for COVID-related deaths prior to that date.
Applicants should call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 844-684-6333 or TTY, 800-462-7585. The hours of operation for the helpline are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Information is available at fema.gov.
Alabama has had 775,531 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 13,460 people have died from the virus. This latest COVID surge has been blamed on the highly-contagious delta variant.
Hospitalizations threatened to surpass the state’s winter surge, but have continually dropped in the last few weeks. As of Tuesday, there were 1,857 people hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19.
The state’s positivity rate has also dropped to 15.7%, which is still considered a high transmission level. More Alabama residents have taken a COVID vaccine – 1.94 million people are fully vaccinated and 2.42 million have received one or more doses of vaccine.
In the Wiregrass, Geneva County has a positivity rate of 25.1% while other Wiregrass counties – Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Henry, Houston and Pike – all have rates below 20%. Rates are still high, but every county has seen a drop in positive tests.
Since the pandemic began, the Wiregrass has had 55,080 cases of COVID-19 and 1,172 people have died.
Last week, Harris said hospitals around the state continue to be overwhelmed with ICU beds in short supply. And while a decline in hospitalizations is a good thing, Harris suggested the cause is not necessarily worth celebrating.
“We don’t want hospital numbers to continue to increase,” Harris said. “I would just say very respectfully and with compassion … there are two ways people leave the hospital and one of them is not very good.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.