Wiregrass deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Sally

“All county roads are closed, so if you don’t have to be on the roadways stay off the roads,” Helms said. “We are receiving tips that motorists who do not live in the area are traveling the dirt roads to go mudding, which is tearing up the roads. Believe me, if you are caught mudding and messing up dirt roads, we will do everything we can to stop you. We have residents who live on those dirt roads, and you are making it where they can’t travel those roads safely. I believe we all have seen water, it is nothing new, so if you don’t need to get on the roadways, don’t. This is not the time for sightseeing."