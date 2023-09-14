Students from across the Wiregrass will gather at Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan on Wednesday, Oct. 18, to take part in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ 20th annual Fields of Faith event.

This rapidly growing interdenominational outreach event will be held at more than 500 locations across the country. Thousands of youth throughout the nation are expected to participate and share their Christian faith.

While many Christian events are anchored to an entertainer or professional speaker, Fields of Faith is structured as student-to-student ministry. Peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on local athletic fields to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge them to read the Bible, and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.

Albert Williams, area director for Wiregrass FCA, is looking forward to the event as it will mark the first time it is being held at Rip Hewes Stadium.

“We are so excited to keep up our tradition of having Fields of Faith the 3rd Wednesday of October,” Williams said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be moving this year’s event to Rip Hewes Stadium! We will kick off activities with a huge tailgate party at 5 PM hosted by area churches in the parking lot. We will then move inside the stadium for worship. Several of our area high school athletes will briefly share about their personal experiences with Jesus Christ before our guest speakers take the stage. Our event will conclude by 8 pm.”

Organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets for seating as no chairs will be allowed on the field at Rip Hewes. Any adults needing a seat will be able to sit along the sideline benches.

Since Fields of Faith started in 2004, more than a million people have joined the movement. While Fields of Faith has its roots with FCA leadership, the event is designed to include multiple national Christian organizations, local churches and ministries. A local leadership team determines the program of each Fields of Faith event.

For additional information about this year’s Fields of Faith event, visit dothanfca.org or www.facebook.com/WiregrassFCA/.