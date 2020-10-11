Wiregrass Fields of Faith set for Oct. 21 at Westgate

Students from the Wiregrass will join thousands of other youth on athletic fields across the nation on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to share their Christian faith during the annual Fields of Faith event.

The interdenominational outreach event, now in its 17th year, is sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and will be held at more than 500 locations throughout the nation.

Fields of Faith begins at 6:20 p.m.

While many Christian rallies are anchored to an entertainer or professional speaker, FCA’s Fields of Faith is structured as a student-to-student ministry. Peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on their school’s athletic field to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge them to read the Bible and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.

“We are so excited to keep up our tradition of having Fields of Faith the third Wednesday of October,” Mike Phares, area representative for Wiregrass Fields of Faith, said in a news release.

But like with many events, COVID-19 safety guidelines have led to some changes, Phares said.