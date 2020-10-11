Wiregrass Fields of Faith set for Oct. 21 at Westgate

Students from the Wiregrass will join thousands of other youth on athletic fields across the nation on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to share their Christian faith during the annual Fields of Faith event.
The interdenominational outreach event, now in its 17th year, is sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and will be held at more than 500 locations throughout the nation.
Fields of Faith begins at 6:20 p.m.
While many Christian rallies are anchored to an entertainer or professional speaker, FCA’s Fields of Faith is structured as a student-to-student ministry. Peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on their school’s athletic field to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge them to read the Bible and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.
“We are so excited to keep up our tradition of having Fields of Faith the third Wednesday of October,” Mike Phares, area representative for Wiregrass Fields of Faith, said in a news release.
But like with many events, COVID-19 safety guidelines have led to some changes, Phares said.
This year, the event will move to the Westgate Soccer Fields across from the Miracle Field complex to allow students to spread out and have more entry points. Everyone will be required to wear a mask during the event and follow physical distancing guidelines. The pre-service tailgate will not be held this year, so students are encouraged to eat before or after the event.
Phares said there will be a time of worship with Ashley Dennis before the speaker, Lonnie Cochran, shares along with testimonies from several area student athletes.
The Wiregrass Fields of Faith 2019 was the largest gathering in Alabama with over 2,500 people in attendance, according to the local Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Since the beginning of Fields of Faith in 2004, more than a million people have joined the national movement.
More information about the 2020 Wiregrass Fields of Faith event is available at http://dothanfca.org/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WiregrassFCA/.
