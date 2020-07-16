Wiregrass food bank receives donation of 10,800 eggs

You can feed a lot of people with 10,800 eggs.

“It’s protein – it goes a long way,” said David Hanks, the Wiregrass Area Food Bank executive director. “People love eggs; they know how to prepare eggs. This donation will go a long way in helping us meet the needs of our clients.”

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., a fresh egg producer based in Jackson, Mississippi, donated 280,800 eggs to Alabama. That’s 23,400 dozen eggs.

“It’s hard to wrap your head around what that even looks like,” said Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries Rick Pate.

Pate was at the Wiregrass Area Food Bank on Thursday when eggs were delivered to the food bank. Similar deliveries have been made around the state this week.

Eggs were distributed to seven different food banks around the state as well as four non-profits that serve meals to those who are in need. Locally, two pallets were delivered to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, which received one pallet of 10,800 eggs. The second pallet will be split among local nonprofits that provide meals for people throughout the Wiregrass.

“I tell you what you realize is how much it takes partnership to make anything big like this happen,” Pate said.

Pate said the Alabama Trucking Association helped deliver the eggs to food banks around the state. Trucking companies LB3, N.G. Whatley Trucking and R.E. Garrison volunteered manpower and resources for the deliveries.

“Truckers are problem solvers,” said Alabama Trucking Association President Mark Colson. “Through the years, we have coordinated or supported dozens of relief efforts sourcing and moving critical supplies and equipment for numerous natural disasters, including hurricanes, floods, wildfires and many others…The eggs will help local food banks provide hope and nourishment for numerous Alabama families. Alabama truckers are proud to do our part.”