Wiregrass food bank receives donation of 10,800 eggs

You can feed a lot of people with 10,800 eggs.
“It’s protein – it goes a long way,” said David Hanks, the Wiregrass Area Food Bank executive director. “People love eggs; they know how to prepare eggs. This donation will go a long way in helping us meet the needs of our clients.”
Cal-Maine Foods Inc., a fresh egg producer based in Jackson, Mississippi, donated 280,800 eggs to Alabama. That’s 23,400 dozen eggs.
“It’s hard to wrap your head around what that even looks like,” said Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries Rick Pate.
Pate was at the Wiregrass Area Food Bank on Thursday when eggs were delivered to the food bank. Similar deliveries have been made around the state this week.
Eggs were distributed to seven different food banks around the state as well as four non-profits that serve meals to those who are in need. Locally, two pallets were delivered to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, which received one pallet of 10,800 eggs. The second pallet will be split among local nonprofits that provide meals for people throughout the Wiregrass.
“I tell you what you realize is how much it takes partnership to make anything big like this happen,” Pate said.
Pate said the Alabama Trucking Association helped deliver the eggs to food banks around the state. Trucking companies LB3, N.G. Whatley Trucking and R.E. Garrison volunteered manpower and resources for the deliveries.
“Truckers are problem solvers,” said Alabama Trucking Association President Mark Colson. “Through the years, we have coordinated or supported dozens of relief efforts sourcing and moving critical supplies and equipment for numerous natural disasters, including hurricanes, floods, wildfires and many others…The eggs will help local food banks provide hope and nourishment for numerous Alabama families. Alabama truckers are proud to do our part.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has both created more need among people left unemployed as well as more supply as restaurants and food suppliers suddenly lost their customers due to government restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes the illness.
Hanks said the food bank used mobile distributions to get food out to the people who need it. The food bank’s fiscal year, which ended at the end of June, surpassed its previous food distributions by more than 1 million pounds.
“We ship 10,000 pounds of food out of this warehouse every day and that goes throughout the six counties of the Wiregrass here that we serve – Barbour County over to Geneva County,” Hanks said. “This year was a record-breaking year because we’ve got so much more product and there’s been so much more need. First time in its history, this food bank went over 4 million pounds of food distributed – actually it was 4.4 million pounds.”